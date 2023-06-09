Following their Championship play-off final defeat against Luton Town almost two weeks ago, Coventry City are now braced for offers for talisman Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Sweden international was prolific for the Sky Blues in the 2022-23 season, following on from his 18 goals in the 2021-22 campaign with 22 goals and 12 assists in the season just gone.

Gyokeres was one of the main reasons for Coventry breaking into the play-offs and eventually getting to Wembley against the Hatters, but with time running out on his contract at the CBS Arena, the vultures are well and truly circling.

What is Viktor Gyokeres' situation at Coventry City?

As well documented across the media, Gyokeres has little time left on his deal at the Sky Blues.

The Swede signed a three year contract in the summer of 2021 when moving from Brighton & Hove Albion, and he is coming into the final year of that, leaving City in a difficult position.

The likelihood is that Coventry are going to cash in on his services this summer and let Gyokeres test himself in a different environment, and two Premier League outfits are said to be preparing offers.

Crystal Palace and Fulham want Viktor Gyokeres

According to a report from Football Insider, the two clubs who are readying bids for the 24-year-old are Crystal Palace and Fulham, who are both believed to be keen on strengthening their front-line this summer.

They are just two of a whole host of outfits interested in the powerful striker though, with the likes of Burnley, Everton, West Ham United and Wolves also linked to his signature in recent weeks.

There is also interest from overseas as well with Portuguese giants Sporting CP reportedly making contact and have submitted a €12 million bid for the striker.

How much will Viktor Gyokeres cost?

Valuations for Gyokeres differ from report to report on interest in his services, with Record of Portugal claiming that Coventry want €20 million (£17.1 million) to cash in this summer.

Some claim that Coventry want more towards the £25 million but with just one year remaining on his contract, it's unlikely that Coventry would get that much for the 13-cap Sweden international.

They may instead have to settle for the £17 million fee quoted by reports in mainland Europe, but that would be more than enough for a player that has so little time remaining on his deal and it would mean that Coventry can re-invest this summer on new young talents.