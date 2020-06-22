Coventry City set to offer contract to Premier League player

Coventry City are set to offer a contract to Callum O’Hare, after the youngster has reportedly rejected a new deal with Aston Villa according to Coventry Live.

O’Hare has been with Aston Villa for a number of years now, but has struggled for consistent game time, which resulted in him being loaned out to Mark Robins’ side for the 2019/20 campaign.

O’Hare played a key role in Coventry’s promotion-winning season this term, as they finished top of the League One table, after the majority of clubs agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early due to off-the-field events.

The midfielder made 39 appearances in all competitions this term, and he’ll be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

But with Aston Villa still battling it out for Premier League survival, it seems as though O’Hare doesn’t see his long-term future with Dean Smith’s side.

The report from Coventry Live claims that the EFL will allow the Sky Blues to submit their contract offer to O’Hare, after off-the-field events pushed back the deadline for clubs to be able to offer deals to players at rival clubs.

The Verdict:

I think they’ve got a good chance of signing him permanently.

With O’Hare reportedly turning down a new contract with Aston Villa, you would imagine that he’s keen on a move back to Coventry on a permanent basis in the near future.

He’s made a good impression out on loan as well, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the club offer him a contract at the earliest of opportunities.

It’d be a smart bit of business if they were able to get a deal over the line to land his signature in the summer.