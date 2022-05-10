Coventry City set to miss out on 20-y/o target this summer as European giant eyes transfer

Coventry City’s chances of bringing Ian Maatsen back to the club next season appear very slim with Borussia Dortmund seriously interested in the left-back.

The 20-year-old has spent the current campaign on loan with the Sky Blues and he has impressed for Mark Robins’ side, with his defensive ability and particularly the attacking quality he offers.

Therefore, bringing Maatsen back to the club was always going to be difficult for Coventry, with Robins acknowledging that at various points in the season.

And, it now appears a move to German giants Dortmund could be on the cards, after reporter Si Phillips revealed they are keen on a loan for the Dutch youth international.

Of course, Chelsea will want the youngster tested at the highest level possible, so the chance to send Maatsen to a club that will offer top-flight and Champions League football means there are not too many obstacles that should prevent this deal from going through.

Robins is sure to be on the lookout for a left-sided player to replace Maatsen this summer, as he had featured in 40 games of the current campaign.

Only die-hard Coventry City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 In what year were the club founded? 1877 1883 1887 1897

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say this would be a brilliant move for Maatsen, who has clearly impressed a lot of watching clubs with his performances for Coventry this season.

Whilst it’s a blow for the Sky Blues that he won’t return, most fans would’ve been resigned to that but the fact Robins has helped Maatsen improve as a player should mean the club are seen as a good option for other elite clubs who want to send their youngsters out on loan.

So, it will be interesting to see who does replace the Chelsea loanee and what other business Coventry do in the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.