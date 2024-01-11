Coventry City's summer transfer splurge was intriguing to watch for a club that had in recent years built a squad on small funds, but they made the most of cashing in on two of their best players in 2023 in Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The pair moved on to pastures new last year after the Sky Blues failed to beat Luton Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, but manager Mark Robins was backed by owner Doug King to spend plenty of money to strengthen his squad, and with just one league defeat since mid-November, the new-look squad is clearly gelling together now.

There was one area of the pitch that perhaps didn't really get addressed as much as others though, and that was in the middle of the park - it was hard to find a replacement for Hamer after his switch to Sheffield United, and the loan deal to bring Brighton's Yasin Ayari to the CBS Arena just didn't work out.

Cov have been keeping their powder dry though ahead of January, and it looks as though they are finally set to land the long-term Hamer replacement in the middle of the park.

Danish midfielder Torp set to join Coventry in €2.5m deal

According to a report from Danish publication B.T, Coventry are set to wrap up a deal for Victor Torp, who is currently plying his trade for Sarpsborg of Norway's top flight.

The 24-year-old is on the verge of a €2.5 million (£2.15 million) switch to the Midlands, and it comes off the back of a very promising season in the Eliteserien.

Torp made the move from Midtjylland in his home nation of Denmark in the summer of 2022, having barely kicked a ball for their first-team in the years that had gone by, but he has been able to play regularly in Norway.

He scored six times for Sarpsborg last season and was an all-action midfielder, both in terms of his tackling abilities and also his creativity, meaning he could be the perfect Hamer replacement a few months after the Dutchman departed for the Premier League.

Victor Torp v Gustavo Hamer Stats Comparison - As Per Sofascore Torp - 2023 Eliteserien Season Hamer - 2022/23 Championship Season Appearances 30 41 Average Minutes Per Game 83 85 Goals 6 9 Assists 2 10 Shots Per Game 2.7 2.6 Big Chances Missed 1 6 Touches Per Game 63.4 65.0 Pass Accuracy 82% 73% Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1.8 Big Chances Created 5 16 Interceptions Per Game 1.3 1.0 Tackles Per Game 1.9 2.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1.1 Duels Won Per Game 6.2 4.8 Possession Lost Per Game 13.0 18.8

Stats show that Torp is very similar to Hamer - Coventry could have a bargain on their hands

At the age of 24, Torp probably still has a bit of development left in him, and the competitive nature of English football could bring that out in him.

It was clear that Coventry needed to put the time and effort in to find Hamer's replacement, such was the impact he had on Mark Robins' side, and it may have been worth their while holding off for a few more months to find the perfect fit.

Torp looks to be just that - when putting his stats side by side from last season with Hamer's, he takes more shots per game, has a similar amount of touches and can also tackle just as well.

The Norwegian season only finished a month ago though, so Torp may need to be edged into action for Coventry and not rushed into it as he will have had a break to recharge and now he will need to get back up to fitness when he completes the deal - it certainly looks a shrewd move though.