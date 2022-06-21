Coventry City set to finalise permanent move for Bristol City man

Coventry City are set to finalise a move for Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer, according to journalist Gregor MacGregor.

It is understood that a deal has been agreed by all of the parties involved and a medical will now take place.

Providing that he is able to pass his medical, Palmer will officially join Coventry this week.

A separate report from Football Insider has suggested that the Sky Blues will not have to pay a fee in order to secure the services of Palmer on a permanent basis as the Robins are willing to let the midfielder leave on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old’s current deal at Ashton Gate is set to run to 2023 and thus Nigel Pearson’s side could have potentially tried to secure a reasonable amount of money for him.

Palmer will be hoping to establish himself as a mainstay in Coventry’s starting eleven next season after experiencing a frustrating 2021/22 campaign.

The attacking midfielder was limited to just six appearances for the Robins as he fell down the pecking order.

Coventry have yet to bolster their squad in the current transfer window whilst the Robins have managed to secure the services of Kane Wilson, Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith on permanent deals.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 1. Gary Deegan Hearts St Mirren Hibs Aberdeen

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Coventry if Palmer is able to regain his confidence over the course of the upcoming campaign.

No stranger to life in the Championship, the attacking midfielder has provided 24 direct goal contributions in 136 appearances at this level during his career.

Palmer’s arrival may force the likes of Callum O’Hare and Jamie Allen to step up their performance levels next season which could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the second-tier.

As for the Robins, it will be interesting to see whether they decide to draft in a replacement for Palmer this summer.

Pearson’s side may go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the absence of Palmer if they are able to nail their recruitment in the coming weeks.