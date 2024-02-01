Coventry City have beaten the transfer deadline to sign Peterborough United winger Ephron Mason-Clark.

As first reported by journalists Pete O'Rourke and Mike McGrath, 24-year-old, who has scored 10 League One goals this season for Posh and 15 in all competitions, was set to put pen-to-paper on a deal with the Sky Blues.

However, in a twist, Mason-Clark won't be playing for City until next season, as he is heading straight back to London Road on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season, aiding Peterborough's promotion push to the Championship in the process.

According to CoventryLive, a deal had been agreed without the loan back for Mason-Clark earlier on deadline day, but the League One outfit moved the goalposts later on and insisted that he had to see out the season in the third tier, with the Sky Blues agreeing to do just that.

Coventry set to sign Peterborough's Mason-Clark

Coventry had only made one signing in the January transfer window leading into deadline day, and that was the addition of Danish midfielder Victor Torp, who was seemingly headhunted as a late Gustavo Hamer replacement some five months after the Dutchman departed for Sheffield United.

A deal was reportedly explored for Argentinian winger Benjamin Rollheiser, who instead ended up at Portuguese giants Benfica, but it showed that Mark Robins and owner Doug King were in the market for a player they thought would be worth splashing the cash on.

They have seemingly found that with Mason-Clark, who has been in fine form for Peterborough under Darren Ferguson this season.

Mason-Clark, who primarily plays off the left in a 4-2-3-1 formation, signed for Posh - who are known for raiding the non-league scene for exciting talents - from Barnet of the National League in the summer of 2022, and in his first League One season he scored nine times and also assisted the same amount of goals as his side fell short in the play-off semi-finals to Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward has flourished more this season though in an attack that also includes Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones, scoring 10 times in 27 appearances in League One with five assists added to that, but in all competitions he has found the back of the net 15 times and bagged eight assists.

Ephron Mason-Clark's Peterborough United League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 27 Average Minutes Per Game 86 Goals 10 Shots Per Game 2.9 Big Chances Missed 4 Assists 5 Big Chances Created 8 Touches Per Game 40.7 Pass Accuracy 80% Key Passes Per Game 2.0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.9 Stats Correct As Of February 1, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The fee to take Mason-Clark to the CBS Arena is undisclosed, but it is likely that Coventry have had to pay a significant seven-figure sum to prize him away from Posh, having still had 18 months left on his contract.

No immediate arrival frustrating but Coventry have struck a decent deal for Mason-Clark

Coventry are going to have to wait to see Mason-Clark in action - but he should be worth the wait.

The attacker is clearly a late bloomer in the professional game, only making it into the EFL at the age of 23 after spending most of his early career in non-league, but he's having a big say in Peterborough challenging for automatic promotion in League One.

Mark Robins has found the winning formula for the Sky Blues now with a 4-2-3-1 formation, and whilst he has a left-footed wizard in Tatsuhiro Sakamoto coming off the right flank, there was also a need to add a left-sided version for balance.

Kasey Palmer has been utilised in that role and whilst he's doing reasonably well, he is more of a natural central attacking midfielder - when Mason-Clark arrives next season he will be able to seamlessly slot into that position and hopefully make it his own.