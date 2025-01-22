Coventry City are poised to complete the loan signing of Rabbi Matondo, having beaten off competition from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland for the Rangers winger.

That's according to a recent report from CoventryLive, where it was revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Frank Lampard is closing in on his first signing at the CBS Arena after taking over from long-serving former boss Mark Robins back in November.

Following Coventry's 2-0 victory over sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening, Lampard confirmed his intention to make additions to the squad in the remainder of this month and suggested the wide areas are being targeted amid something of an injury crisis as of late, which has seen the former Chelsea and Everton head coach unable to call upon the likes of Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Coventry have been short of wing options but will now be boosted by the arrival of Matondo in what could shape up to be an exciting deal for the Sky Blues as they bid to secure a play-off spot.

Coventry City set to sign Rangers' Rabbi Matondo amid Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland interest

As per the aforementioned report, Coventry are set to complete a loan deal for Matondo.

The Wales international winger, who came through the ranks at boyhood club Cardiff City and has gained previous Championship experience on loan with Stoke, has been out of favour at Rangers this season while spending time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Matondo has started just twice for Rangers in 2024/25 league action but that has not deterred second-tier suitors, as both Sheffield Wednesday and automatic promotion hopefuls Sunderland were both linked with a move for the attacker.

Rabbi Matondo's career stats as of January 22, via FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Schalke 04 Bundesliga 8 0 0 2019/20 Schalke 04 Bundesliga 21 2 0 2020/21 Schalke 04, Stoke City (loan) Bundesliga, Championship 14 1 0 2021/22 Cercle Brugge (loan) First Division A 27 10 2 2022/23 Rangers Scottish Premiership 28 0 4 2023/24 Rangers Scottish Premiership 31 6 3 2024/25 Rangers Scottish Premiership 8 2 3

However, Coventry have now seemingly won the race for the 25-year-old's signature in an initial loan swoop, though the report has added the Sky Blues have the option to purchase the player in the summer for £2 million.

Rangers' Rabbi Matondo could be a useful signing for Frank Lampard's Coventry City

In light of Coventry's recent injury crisis, Matondo could certainly prove a shrewd capture to help Lampard navigate a tricky, hectic schedule and have more attacking options at his disposal.

Coventry have had to revert to a five-at-the-back system to compensate for the lack of available left-sided wingers with both Mason-Clarke and Wright still out injured, but that's exactly where Matondo is most at home.

Matondo has struggled for consistency infront of goal during his career, meaning he may fall some way short of replicating Wright's influence in the side, but his lightning speed, dribbling quality and ability to operate on either flank could make him an extremely useful addition to Lampard's squad heading into the back-end of the campaign and potentially beyond that, too.