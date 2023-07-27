Highlights Coventry City is close to signing Milan van Ewijk, a talented right-back, from SC Heerenveen for a fee believed to be in excess of €4 million.

Coventry beat out competition from Leeds United, PSV Eindhoven, and Anderlecht to secure the signing of van Ewijk.

The 22-year-old's attacking prowess, with six goals and one assist in the Eredivisie last season, could be a valuable asset to Coventry as they aim for promotion.

Coventry City are closing in on the signing of Milan van Ewijk, according to Voetbal International.

The talented right-back has emerged as a transfer target for the Sky Blues as Mark Robins looks to improve his first team squad ahead of the new season.

An agreement has been reached with SC Heerenveen, with the defender set to fly to England to complete the move.

Van Ewijk has been with Heerenveen since the summer of 2021, initially signing for just €500,000 (£428,000).

It is believed that a fee in excess of €4 million (£3.4 million) has been agreed with the Dutch side to sell him to the Championship club.

Who is interested in Milan van Ewijk?

Coventry have staved off competition from several clubs to take the lead in the race to sign the full-back.

Championship rivals Leeds United were linked with a move for the 22-year-old, with Daniel Farke taking a keen interest in him.

Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven and Belgian side Anderlecht also took an interest in making a move for the defender this summer.

However, Robins’ side appear to be leading the chase now after an agreement with Heerenveen.

Coventry will be pleased to add the right-back to their ranks for the upcoming campaign, with the team in need of strengthening in that area.

Fankaty Dabo departed the club at the end of last season, which has left a gap in the team that needed to be filled.

Robins will be hoping that the Dutchman will make the smooth transition to life in English football, with Coventry having set their sights on another promotion push after narrowly missing out on a place in the Premier League last term.

How has the summer transfer window gone for Coventry so far?

Coventry have had a busy window following their play-off final loss to Luton Town.

The big move surrounding the club involved the departure of Viktor Gyokeres, who was sold to Sporting CP in Portugal.

Ellis Simms has arrived as a replacement, arriving from Everton despite interest elsewhere.

Coventry have also signed Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jay Dasilva, Joel Latibeaudiere, Brad Collins and Bobby Thomas.

Coventry’s season gets underway next week with an opening day clash against the recently relegated Leicester City.

The two teams meet on 6 August, with Robins hoping he will be able to feature van Ewijk in the side by then.

Will Milan van Ewijk be a good signing for Coventry City?

Van Ewijk’s performances have earned him a lot of attention this summer, so it is an exciting move for the Sky Blues if they can pull it off.

The defender featured 34 times in the Eredivisie last year, helping Heerenveen to an eighth place finish.

The 22-year-old contributed six goals and one assist, showing his attacking prowess from the right flank, which could be a huge asset for Coventry to have in their squad.

Given the reported size of the fee involved, this is a deal that Coventry obviously see as having a lot of potential.

Given the club’s track record in the market, this could be a real coup for the club.