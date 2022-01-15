Coventry City set to beat Birmingham to transfer deal for Swansea player

Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell is close to agreeing a move to the Welsh side’s Championship rivals Coventry City on a ‘long-term contract’, according to the BBC.

The 28-year-old, who has also played for Brentford and QPR in the second tier during his career, has ran down his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium with it set to expire in the summer.

And he’s now set for a switch to the Midlands and the Sky Blues are set to beat Birmingham City to his signature, with the move not expected to involve a transfer fee.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Coventry sign Ian Maatsen on loan from in 2021? Everton Liverpool Arsenal Chelsea

Bidwell signed for the Swans in the summer of 2019 as they beat off interest from other Championship sides to bring the ex-Everton man in from Queens Park Rangers.

He has been the club’s first-choice left-back since he arrived and this season he’s played 16 times in the league, scoring twice.

However he has not featured under Russell Martin since November, potentially due to his contract situation at the club, and now he’s set for a switch to Mark Robins’ side where he will battle with Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen for a place in the starting 11.

The Verdict

This could be a bargain of a deal for Coventry – especially on a free transfer.

Bidwell will probably be on decent wages but he’s a 28-year-old in the prime of his career and he’s performed very well for the Swans this season as an attacking wing-back.

A move closer to his northern roots though may have paved the way for this deal but it shows that Coventry are serious about pushing for the play-offs – a position they were in earlier in the campaign.

Bidwell and Ian Maatsen are two very good options to have at Championship level for one position and you just wonder if Swansea will regret not trying to tie down Bidwell earlier to a fresh deal.