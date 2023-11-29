Highlights Viktor Gyokeres has been a success for Sporting CP, averaging over a goal contribution a game in Liga Portugal and scoring his first hat-trick for the club.

Coventry City has a sell-on clause for Gyokeres, receiving 15% of his next fee, which could be reduced to 10% if certain criteria are met.

Gyokeres' good form has attracted interest from top clubs in Europe, and if he continues to perform well, Sporting CP may face a big decision if offers come in.

It has been nearly five months now since Coventry City cashed in on Viktor Gyokeres, and the Sky Blues will be missing him with every passing day.

After a half-season stint on loan at the CBS Arena, Coventry brought Gyokeres to the club on a permanent basis, with Mark Robins seeing the potential that the Swedish striker had to develop into something special.

A figure of just over £1 million was spent on Gyokeres, and he repaid City with 43 goals and 17 assists in 116 matches in all competitions between August 2021 and May 2023.

By the time the 2022-23 season ended and when Coventry had cruelly been defeated in the Championship play-off final, Gyokeres was thought of as one of the best strikers in the country - not just in the second tier of English football - and it was always likely that he was going to depart for a significant figure.

That ended up happening in early July as after lengthy negotiations, Portuguese giants Sporting CP won the battle for the 25-year-old's services, with official documents in November revealing that an initial €20 million (£17.5 million) was paid for the forward, with an extra €4 million (£3.46 million) in potential add-ons.

And whilst Cov are struggling to get regular goals out of his replacements in the form of HajI Wright and Ellis Simms, Gyokeres is seemingly flourishing over in mainland Europe.

How is Viktor Gyokeres getting on for Sporting CP?

Gyokeres is already averaging over a goal contribution a game, with seven goals and four assists in 10 Liga Portugal appearances, and that included a goal against Lisbon rivals Benfica before the international break.

He also scored his first hat-trick for the club in a 4-2 win over Farense in the Allianz Cup in early November, whilst he also scored goals in his first two UEFA Europa League matches against Sturm Graz and Atalanta before being sent off against Polish outfit Rakow.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting CP Stats 2023-24 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Liga Portugal 10 7 4 UEFA Europa League 3 2 0 Allianz Cup 1 3 0 Taça de Portugal 1 1 1

With 13 goals and five assists in 18 matches in all competitions already though, the future is clearly bright for the Sweden international.

Do Coventry City have a sell-on clause for Viktor Gyokeres?

Per the official documents that were submitted by Sporting in November, as referenced by the Coventry Telegraph, the Sky Blues do indeed have a sell-on clause, and if they didn't then they'd probably be getting a bad deal.

Their sell-on clause currently is 15 per cent of the next fee that Gyokeres goes for, but that percentage could be reduced to 10 depending on if the striker fulfils the criteria needed for Sporting to pay the add-ons to Coventry within that time.

It's still a decent enough figure though - especially when you take into account what Gyokeres may be valued at now.

And due to his good form for his new club, Gyokeres is being monitored by some of Europe's 'top clubs'.

That is according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims that despite the Swede only being at his new club for a few months, he is already creating an impression among scouts.

Gyokeres' performances in European competition as well will only enhance his reputation, and we have seen over the years that doing well in the Liga Portugal can set you up for a big future move.

A transfer will likely not be on Gyokeres' mind yet, but if he keeps his form up going into the summer of 2024, then Sporting could have a big decision to make if offers come in.