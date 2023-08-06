Highlights Coventry City have set a £12 million price tag for Gustavo Hamer, indicating their willingness to sell the midfielder.

Leeds United and other clubs, including those from the Premier League, have shown interest in signing Hamer.

Hamer's contributions of nine goals and 11 assists last season make him a valuable asset, justifying the asking price.

Coventry City have told Leeds United what it will take to agree to the sale of Gustavo Hamer.

According to Football Insider, the Sky Blues are looking for up to £12 million for the Dutchman.

Coventry have already sold one of their stars from last season in Viktor Gyokeres. The striker departed in a move worth a reported £20 million to Sporting CP, with Ellis Simms arriving from Everton in his place.

But Hamer could be soon following him out the exit door with the transfer window not set to close until 1 September.

What is the latest surrounding Gustavo Hamer’s future at Coventry City?

Leeds are monitoring the situation surrounding Hamer as they hold an interest in signing the Coventry star.

The 26-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract and has yet to agree to a renewal.

This has put the Sky Blues in a difficult situation as they may have to cash-in on Hamer this summer in order to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2024.

Coventry have placed a £12 million price tag on the future of the midfielder just weeks before the window is set to close.

Leeds are not the only club to register an interest in the player, with sides from the Premier League also weighing up a possible offer.

Burnley have previously had an offer for Hamer rejected already this summer.

Vincent Kompany’s side reportedly made a bid that included players going the other way, as well as cash.

This has led to intense speculation surrounding the future of the player, who may find himself out the exit door at the CBS Arena before the end of this month.

How has Coventry City’s summer preparations gone?

Coventry get their season underway later this afternoon with a clash against the recently relegated Leicester City.

Mark Robins will be hoping his side can get off to a good start to showcase the team’s promotion credentials after narrowly missing out on a place in the Premier League last term.

Coventry suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town, consigning the club to another year in the second division.

Since that loss, Robins has added Simms, Haji Wright, Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Brad Collins, Jay Dasilva, Joel Latibeaudiere and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto to the first team squad.

But it now remains to be seen whether Hamer will still be a part of that squad by the time the 1 September deadline closes in a few weeks.

Is £12 million a fair price for Gustavo Hamer?

Given his importance to Coventry, £12 million is a reasonable fee to pay for someone of his quality.

Leeds would do well to add Hamer to their squad, and it would boost their chances of gaining promotion straight back to the Premier League.

The Dutchman contributed nine goals and 11 assists to Coventry’s promotion push last year, which is a very valuable level of quality to have in the team.

It would be a huge blow to lose Hamer, so the Sky Blues are well within their rights to ask for a premium fee, even if he only has one-year remaining on his current contract.