Highlights Coventry City set to receive €1m windfall after Viktor Gyokeres' milestone.

He has scored 26 goals in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this term.

Gyokeres' success in Portugal has attracted interest from Premier League side Chelsea - and that's good news for the Sky Blues who have a sell-on clause.

Coventry City are set to receive €1m after Viktor Gyokeres scored his 25th goal of the season, according to Coventry Live.

Despite an unremarkable loan spell with the Sky Blues during the 2020/21 campaign, Mark Robins decided to sign the striker permanently from Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer of 2021.

His permanent arrival came shortly before the club returned to the Coventry Building Society Arena - a big step for the Midlands outfit who were finally able to return home after spending time playing at Northampton Town and Birmingham City's grounds.

And Gyokeres made a great start to the 2021/22 campaign, scoring against Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season and registering 17 goals and five assists in 45 league appearances that term.

He managed to improve that tally last season, scoring 21 times and recording 10 assists in the Championship, which allowed the forward to put himself in the shop window ahead of the previous summer transfer window.

Gyokeres only had one year left on his contract at that point and with this in mind, owner Doug King needed to sell the Sweden international to ensure he didn't leave for free on the expiration of his contract.

He ended up making the move to Sporting Lisbon, with his sale and the departure of Gustavo Hamer allowing the Sky Blues to spend plenty of money during the summer.

Gyokeres has done extremely well out in Portugal, scoring in numerous competitions for Sporting Lisbon and making a better impact there than the striker could have dreamed of.

His performances and goals have allowed him to attract the interest of Premier League side Chelsea.

Viktor Gyokeres' 2023/24 campaign Competition Appearances Goals Assists Liga Portugal 18 15 7 Europa League 5 3 1 Taca de Portugal 3 5 3 Allianz Cup 2 3 0 Total 28 26 11

That would benefit the Sky Blues, who negotiated a sell-on clause in their deal with Sporting.

They also managed to agree a €24m deal with the Portuguese giants, which includes a bonus.

And with the player recently hitting the 25-goal mark, Coventry are set to receive a €1m windfall.

Mark Robins will be delighted with Coventry City's business

Although Robins will have been gutted to have lost the likes of Gyokeres and Hamer, it allowed King to pour a lot of money into the team.

This allowed the Sky Blues to strengthen their squad in several positions.

Haji Wright is looking like a particularly good addition - and the sales of others may have helped Coventry to hold on to Callum O'Hare for now.

This latest windfall can only be good news for the Sky Blues, even if it isn't going to have too much of an impact on the club's summer transfer budget.

And their decision to include a sell-on clause is looking better and better by the day.