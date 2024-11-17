Coventry City are set to hold talks with Ruud van Nistelrooy and Frank Lampard over the managerial vacancy this week, following the sacking of Mark Robins prior to the international break.

Robins was controversially axed by Sky Blues owner Doug King after seven-and-a-half years at the club, having guided them back to the Championship from the doldrums of League Two.

Coventry were 17th in the Championship at the time of the decision, level on points with Plymouth Argyle in 22nd but only seven points off the play-off spots.

However, The Telegraph are reporting that both Lampard and van Nistelrooy are expected to be among "up to five candidates" that the club will speak to over the club's vacant spot in the dug out.

Robins was a beloved figure by supporters, who sought an explanation for his departure after seven years with the Sky Blues, and leaves huge shoes to fill.

Doug King explained, via Coventry Live, that a breakdown in the relationship between the ex-Coventry boss and a member of his coaching staff, Adi Viveash, played a role in the decision.

He clarified that Robins’ desire to make changes behind the scenes to the coaching team proved difficult to manage, and that he was struggling to bring in a fresh face for the role vacated by Viveash.

The Sky Blues’ owner also admitted that the response to the change in manager from supporters caught him by surprise.

Frank Lampard and Ruud van Nistelrooy set for Coventry City talks this week

They'd had a rough start in comparison to expectations, but this move by the City hierarchy blindsided many. However, King also added that he would like to have Robins' successor in place "within ten days" but that, if an appointment is not made in that time, there shouldn't be any panic.

A draw away at league leaders Sunderland on Saturday probably bought him a bit more time, but the update explained how King has stated that over 80 managers have expressed an interest in taking the vacancy, with Lampard among those also linked with the job at that time.

It has been reported that Lampard is set for talks with the club this weekend, according to the Daily Mail. However, there are other contenders in the frame for the role, and TalkSPORT has revealed that van Nistelrooy is keen on joining the Championship side.

It seems as though that figure of 80 has become much smaller since, with the latest from The Telegraph stating that they are two of up to five managers who are set for talks, with Coventry custodian King also believed to have a link to the Redknapp famil - much like Lampard himself - as the cousin of Jamie and nephew of Harry.

Their report does not name the other candidates in the running, but Wycombe Wanderers' Matt Bloomfield is name checked by John Percy and Matt Law as someone closely linked to the job at Coventry.

Earlier on Sunday, according to a report from The Sun, Rob Edwards' situation at Luton Town is also being monitored by Coventry. They are believed to be admirers of Edwards - and would take an even bigger interest in him if he becomes a free agent.

It has been reported by The Sun that Edwards has considered quitting his job at Luton, but hasn't made a decision to leave just yet.

The Coventry City role is an attractive one for many managers

Despite their league position, Coventry have an exceptional squad and arguably one that's worthy of competing for promotion. Many managers will now that, but also will be aware that they have the unenviable task of replacing the incredibly popular Robins.

Even with this problem in mind, it's definitely a job that's worth taking, with many of their players clearly able to thrive at this level. The Sky Blues currently sit 17th in the Championship table, one point clear of the relegation zone and nine points adrift of the play-off places.

Whoever should land the job will have their first game in charge at home to second-placed Sheffield United next Saturday, unless the process continues to drag out. However, they will want a swift appointment and it's clearly an attractive job for any of the candidates involved.

It will be intriguing to see who will take over, with Lampard and van Nistelrooy still in the relative infancy of their managerial careers thus far.