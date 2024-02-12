Highlights Haji Wright's double against Millwall takes his tally to double figures for the season, a decent return considering his slow start.

Wright's performance against Millwall showcased his potential and raw qualities, even though he was not at his best.

If Wright can further refine his game and build on his raw qualities, he could be a decisive figure for Coventry City as they aim for another shot at the play-offs.

Coventry City moved back into the play-off places after a 2-1 win over Millwall at the CBS Arena on Sunday.

Mark Robins’ side fell behind to a Romain Esse strike, which the visitors thoroughly deserved after an impressive start. However, the Sky Blues grew into the game and two goals from Haji Wright sealed the points for Coventry.

Haji Wright hits double figures for the season

After losing the play-off final last season, the mood around Coventry was understandably low in the summer, and it wasn’t helped by the fact that influential duo Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were sold.

In fairness to the club, with the pair entering the final 12 months of their contracts, the sales were the right move, and owner Doug King gave Robins the money to reinvest.

A significant chunk of those funds were spent on Wright, who was signed from Turkish side Antalyaspor for around £7.7m.

That’s a major outlay for a club like Coventry, and there was an expectation that Wright would be the natural replacement for Gyokeres, wich are big boots to fill.

So, it’s fair to say that the first few months of his career in the Midlands were underwhelming.

Wright managed just one goal in his first nine games, and he had only scored twice by November, with his inconsistent finishing and erratic displays causing debate among the supporters.

Pleasingly for all connected to Coventry, the USA international has improved considerably in the past few months, even if there are still areas of his game that can be improved.

Nevertheless, Wright’s brace against the Lions means he is now on double figures in the Championship, which is a decent return at this stage of the season.

Haji Wright causes Millwall problems

In a way, the performance against Millwall encapsulated Wright’s season so far, as it was by no means a complete display from the 25-year-old.

Firstly, Wright was guilty of spurning a great early chance, which he really should have finished, and he was also caught offside three times, much to the frustration of the fans and his teammates. As well as that, the 11 passes he attempted highlights how he was on the periphery.

Yet, to his credit, the forward doesn’t seem to allow any struggles to impact his game anymore, which proves he has the right mentality.

When the Sky Blues won the penalty to equalise, he was the man to step up, and he scored to get them back level.

Then, when another chance followed a few minutes later, he made sure he hit the target, and whilst Matija Sarkic will be disappointed he couldn’t keep the effort out, Wright did his bit and Coventry picked up the three points.

With his searing pace and physicality, Wright is always going to be a threat to any defence at this level, but his price tag means he will be judged on goals.

Championship Table (As it stands February 12th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 31 42 75 2 Southampton 30 25 64 3 Leeds United 31 29 63 4 Ipswich Town 30 15 60 5 West Brom 30 14 49 6 Coventry City 31 14 47 7 Sunderland 31 10 47

After a slow start, he is now delivering on that front, and you still get the feeling there is more to come.

Another crack at the play-offs is the aim for Coventry, and if Wright can refine his game to build on the raw qualities he has, he could be a decisive figure for Robins’ men as they look to go one better after their heartbreak last May.