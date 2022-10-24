Coventry City rocked by major blow to key attacker

Coventry City have been hit by another major injury blow to a key player as Matty Godden is set to spend several months on the sideline, according to a report by Alan Nixon.

The 31-year-old is one of the Sky Blues’ main threats in-front of goal when he is fit, and he has been competing with Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn for a starting spot in Mark Robins’ line-up.

Godden netted 12 times in 24 Championship outings last season – a ratio of one goal in every two matches – but has struck just three times in 14 appearances in 2022-23, with all of his goals coming in August.

However, he was struck down in the second half of Cov’s 1-0 victory over Sheffield United last week and had to be withdrawn, with the diagnosis of his issue now clear.

Godden suffered an ankle ligament injury according to Nixon, and it is that severe that he will be missing for the rest of 2022 and potentially into the early stages of 2023 as well as it could take up to four months for the striker to be fully-fit again.

The Verdict

Despite Coventry having other strikers who can score goals, this is still a major blow.

Godden, when he’s on-song and firing, is prolific in-front of goal and he showed just that last season, so Mark Robins will be ruing his luck here.

Having already lost Callum O’Hare for the first few months of the campaign, Robins will now have to see another one of his key attackers spend a considerable period on the sidelines.

Just as things were looking up for Coventry in terms of their results and getting important individuals back fit, they now have something that could set them back just a tad.