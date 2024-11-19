It has been an incredibly disappointing start to life back in the Championship for Luton Town and manager Rob Edwards is coming under increasing pressure.

Luton were relegated from the Premier League last season after just one year in the top flight, but they were widely expected to challenge for an immediate return this campaign.

However, it has certainly not worked out that way, and after a hugely underwhelming start to the season, the Hatters currently sit 21st in the table, level on points with the relegation zone.

Championship table (as it stands 18th November) Team P GD Pts 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16 19 Hull City 15 -4 15 20 Preston North End 15 -8 15 21 Luton Town 15 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 -9 15 23 Portsmouth 15 -12 12 24 QPR 15 -13 10

Luton suffered a comprehensive 5-1 defeat at Middlesbrough before the international break and emotional post-match comments from Edwards hinted his time at Kenilworth Road could be coming to an end.

However, Edwards looks set to be given more time, and recent reports of interest from Coventry City could give the Hatters board food for thought as they weigh up whether to stick with him or not.

Rob Edwards facing uncertain Luton Town future

Luton made a positive start to the game at the Riverside Stadium, but the manner of their collapse against Boro after conceding the first goal was alarming, and they fell to their eighth league defeat of the season.

Edwards cast doubt on his future in his post-match interview as he refused to give any guarantees that he would remain in charge, and the way he reflected on his two-year tenure at the club sounded like a farewell message to supporters.

"I feel quite numb," Edwards said, as quoted by Teesside Live. "A horrible, horrible day for us, one of those days when you want the ground to swallow you up in the end the way it was going. A really difficult day and the supporters are the main concern and I just want to apologise to them,"

"It’s not a good result and results haven't been good enough. I'm realistic, whatever will be will be. I'm not in control of that stuff, I love this football club and whatever is best for the football club is the right thing.

"I and we have given everything for this football club. I’ve loved the two years, it’s been one hell of a ride and we’ve achieved things that probably no one thought was possible.

"So if that is it, then I and we can hold our heads high as we've given everything and if it’s not then we continue to fight."

Of course, things can change very quickly in football, but with the Championship set to resume this weekend after the international break, it can be safely assumed that Edwards will be keeping his job at Kenilworth Road for at least this weekend's game against Hull City.

The prospect of making a change will surely have crossed the minds of the Luton hierarchy over the past two weeks, but Edwards still has plenty of credit in the bank at the club, and Coventry's interest shows that his stock remains high.

Coventry City speculation could save Rob Edwards at Luton Town

With Luton languishing towards the bottom of the table, it was something of a surprise when The Sun revealed on Sunday morning that Coventry were keeping tabs on Edwards as they continue their search for a replacement for Mark Robins, who was sacked earlier this month after over seven-and-a-half years in charge at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues are said to be "admirers" of Edwards, and they would be "even more interested" if he was sacked by the Hatters as that would mean that they would not have to pay compensation for his services.

With Coventry believed to be in advanced talks with former Everton and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, it seems highly unlikely they will make a move for the Luton boss but the fact he was on their radar is a big endorsement of his ability, and they are not the only club he has been linked with in recent months.

TBR Football revealed earlier this month that Wolverhampton Wanderers were considering Edwards as a potential replacement for the under-fire Gary O'Neil, while talkSPORT claimed in the summer that he was on Ipswich Town's list of possible successors for Kieran McKenna if he left Portman Road.

Since the 4-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League in late January, Luton have won just five of their last 33 games in all competitions so Edwards' position is understandably under threat, and in truth, he would have lost his job long before now at many other clubs.

However, while it has undoubtedly been a tough year for the Hatters, Edwards proved that he is an excellent manager at Championship level as he guided the club to promotion in the 2022-23 campaign, and his side earned plenty of plaudits last season for how competitive they were in the top flight, despite their limited financial resources.

Defeat at home to fellow underachievers Hull City on Saturday could spell the end of Edwards' time at Kenilworth Road, and it is possible that his departure would be the right move for all parties.

But the fact that Luton have stuck with Edwards for this long suggests that they still believe in him, and the links with Coventry show that he remains highly regarded within the game, so the board should be cautious before deciding to part company with him.