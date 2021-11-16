Coventry City: Remember Carl Baker? This is what he’s up to nowadays

Carl Baker remains a popular figure amongst Coventry City supporters following the excellent service he gave to the Sky Blues during his first four-and-a-half seasons with the club.

The Sky Blues initially signed Baker in the January transfer window during the 2009/10 season from Stockport County. That came after he had managed to impress with them firing home ten goals in all competitions in the first half of that campaign for the then League One side.

Baker managed to become an important player for the Sky Blues instantly and he managed to make 22 appearances in all competitions for Coventry during the second half of the 2009/10 season.

The following year, he scored his first two goals for the Sky Blues as he made 35 appearances in total in all competitions and started to earn affection from supporters for his hard work and committed performance levels whenever he featured.

During the 2011/12 season, Baker was unable to help to keep Coventry in the Championship as they endured a miserable campaign that saw them drop down to League One. He did though manage to score one goal in 27 appearances that season.

Baker was named Coventry’s captain in 2012 and he enjoyed an excellent 2012/13 campaign winning the club’s Player of the Year award after he had fired home an impressive tally of 15 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions.

The 2013/14 season would be his last for the Sky Blues and he managed to once again be a key player in the third tier for them with him firing home ten goals in 43 appearances in all competitions. Despite that though he left in the summer of 2014 on a free transfer to MK Dons.

During his time with MK Dons, Baker won promotion to the Championship in his first season after scoring nine league goals for Karl Robinson’s side. The following campaign despite him performing well at times and scoring five goals in 37 appearances he could not prevent his side from suffering relegation.

A move to League Two Portsmouth followed and he spent one season at Fratton Park where he scored nine league goals to help them earn promotion to League One. The following September though he made the move to Indian Super League club ATK where he suffered a serious injury and did not make any real impact.

1 of 20 Have Coventry City ever won a game at Old Trafford? Yes No

That led to him returning to Coventry in March 2018 on a short-term deal, but he was unable to make a single appearance for the Sky Blues and left early through injury issues.

A spell with Nuneaton Borough followed where he scored once in 16 appearances during the 2018/19 campaign and he is now back with Nuneaton after a brief spell with Brackley Town.

Baker is still sharing images of his goalscoring antics for Nuneaton Borough on his personal Instagram account, where he also regularly provides updates about the Carl Baker academy that he set up and now runs as well.