Coventry City reject move from fellow Championship club for 24-year-old

Viktor Gyokeres was one of Coventry City’s most influential players this season and had a remarkable season with the Sky Blues.

In 45 League appearances for the side, the 24-year-old scored 17 goals and contributed five assists for his side.

As a result of his impressive form this season, he has attracted plenty of interest from other sides this season with Middlesbrough being particularly keen.

However, unsurprisingly, Coventry are hoping to keep hold of their player as they plot a move up towards the play-offs next season.

As summer approaches and with the transfer window now open, this is one that appears to be hotting up.

According to a report from Football Insider, Middlesbrough have made an official enquiry for Gyokeres in a bid to sign him.

However Coventry have rejected their initial move as they hope to ward off the unwanted attention.

That being said, there’s no reason Boro can’t and won’t make another move for the player and attempt to crack their wall down with them targeting promotion to the Premier League next season.

As it stands, Gyokeres is under contract with Coventry until 2024 meaning the club are under no pressure to sell him this summer.

However, after the season he has had you can imagine that there could be some tempting offers over the coming weeks.

The Verdict:

You can see why Middlesbrough are interested in the player and it comes as no surprise that they’ve decided to make a move for him given how much he would add to the side.

That being said, you can also understand Coventry’s decision to reject the approach especially when they’re under no obligation to let their man go this summer possibly putting them in the stronger position here.

If the club do lose the 24-year-old this summer, it will leave a massive hole in the Sky Blues squad but there will come a point when they will have to consider an offer with a mind on what they can reinvest into the squad too.