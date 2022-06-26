Coventry City receive transfer offer from Fulham for 25-year old

Fulham have launched a transfer bid to sign Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City.

According to The Sun, the Cottagers are keen to add the midfielder to their squad this summer.

Marco Silva is looking to improve his first team squad ahead of their Premier League campaign having secured promotion to the top flight last season.

The Portuguese sees Hamer as an ideal candidate to bolster his side’s midfield.

The 25-year old has performed well for the Sky Blues and has become an important player to Mark Robins’ team.

The Dutchman played 39 times in the Championship as Coventry secured a 12th place finish in the table last season.

In that time, Hamer scored three and assisted 10 goals in an impressive campaign for the Feyenoord academy graduate.

The Coventry player has previously been linked with a move to one of Fulham’s London rivals Brentford, as well as Scottish giants Celtic.

Hamer has spent two seasons in Coventry, playing 81 league games in that time.

An undisclosed bid has reportedly already been submitted by Fulham for the player, but it remains to be seen whether it matches the Championship club’s evaluation of the Brazilian-born.

The Verdict

This would be a big loss to Coventry if he does depart this summer, even if a big fee is received as a result.

He is one of the team’s most important players, which does mean it will likely take a sizable sum of money for Fulham to prize him away from Coventry.

However, this is still a deal that could easily come to fruition.

Fulham have the resources, and if Silva is keen enough to demand a move for Hamer then there’s a distinct possibility an agreement does get reached.

But it would come as a surprise if this opening offer was accepted, due to the nature of the dance to negotiating.