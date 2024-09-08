Reading failed to get a deal over the line for Coventry City striker Fabio Tavares before the transfer deadline on Friday.

According to Football Insider, the Royals were keen to tie up a deal for the Sky Blues' forward, who could have been their first signing of the summer window.

Due to the club's takeover situation, which is still yet to be resolved, the Berkshire side were only able to add one fresh face to their squad during the previous window.

Chem Campbell arrived on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers until January during the final hours of deadline day, which is a positive following Femi Azeez's departure.

However, there were other positions that needed to be strengthened, considering the volume of players that have left the Select Car Leasing Stadium since the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Reading FC senior departures since the end of the 2023/24 season Player Reason for departure Dom Ballard End of loan Zane Monlouis End of loan Paul Mukairu End of loan Matty Carson Released Sam Hutchinson Released Nesta Guinness-Walker Released Clinton Mola Released Femi Azeez Sold to Millwall Jokull Andresson Loaned to Afturelding Dean Bouzanis Loaned to Stevenage (Correct as of September 2nd, 2024)

The Royals have enough options in their goalkeeping department, but they could benefit from having another left-back option to compete with Jeriel Dorsett for a starting spot.

And even though Harlee Dean put in a decent shift against Charlton Athletic at the weekend after replacing Tyler Bindon, another centre-back option could have also been useful.

In central midfield, it seems as though they have a sufficient number of options, with Tivonge Rushesha playing well whenever he has been given the chance to shine.

Out wide, fans may be split on whether another winger is required or not.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan may have the number nine shirt, but he should be classed as a winger now, with the academy graduate establishing himself as a much bigger threat on the wing.

Campbell has also come in to strengthen this position and Mamadi Camara, Adrian Akande and Basil Tuma are options when they are all fit.

However, the latter two are still very inexperienced and Camara hasn't won that many senior appearances, considering he has been in the first team for quite a while now.

With this in mind, another winger could be required if or when a takeover is finally sealed.

Fabio Tavares could have added more depth to key area at Reading FC

With Ehibhatiomhan moving to a wing role, like former loanee Dom Ballard did last term, this has left the Royals with less depth in the striker department.

Sam Smith is an excellent option to have in this area and Jayden Wareham is also a promising player, having performed well in the EFL Trophy last month, but more depth and experience is required in this area.

Wareham still needs time to develop and could have benefitted from a loan spell away from the SCL Stadium this summer, but the fact the Berkshire side were unable to fully strengthen their team prevented any chance of this happening.

Related Reading FC loan may have been final nail in coffin for Chelsea struggler: View Danny Drinkwater could have revived his career at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he was unable to in the end.

At this point, if Smith sustains a bad injury in the coming weeks, that could prove to be a disaster.

Tavares coming in could have mitigated the effects of this potential outcome - and could have been a decent option to have.

Ideally, two strikers would have come in during the summer, but Smith, Tavares and Wareham with Ehibhatiomhan available as a potential fourth option may have been sufficient until January.

Now, they will be consigned to the free agent market until the next window, and that's on the condition that a takeover is actually completed at some point.

Fabio Tavares could have been a shrewd addition for Reading FC

Tavares hasn't enjoyed the best career in terms of scoring goals, but he made some valuable contributions last term and reinforced why Coventry invested in him.

Scoring three times in 10 competitive appearances last term, he did well considering he didn't make that many appearances, with two of these goals coming against Maidstone United.

His brace helped the Sky Blues to reach the FA Cup semi-final and he appeared at Wembley against Manchester United, which would have been one of the biggest games of his career to date.

He may not have been able to be a real goalscoring threat in the Championship, but a step down to League One could have paid dividends for him.

With that in mind, as well as the fact the player would have had a point to prove if he had made a temporary move to Berkshire, he could have been an excellent signing for the Royals.

Tavares may not have been a starter, but he could have been a great option to have off the bench against tiring legs, with the Coventry man able to operate both as a striker and a winger.

Missing out on him would have been gutting for the Royals, who may now need to look at free agents to strengthen these areas.