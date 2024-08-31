A number of Kasey Palmer's former Coventry City teammates have reacted as the Jamaican finalised his move to Hull City on Deadline Day.

Palmer became a popular figure with Sky Blues supporters throughout his time at the CBS Arena, but opted to join the Tigers on a three-year deal late in the transfer window as Tim Walter's squad was the subject of a major rebuild following his June appointment.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium and offers Hull a great range of technical attributes, as well as being a seasoned performer in the Championship for a number of clubs after initially coming through the ranks at Chelsea.

Hull's start to the season has been extremely frustrating, as Walter is yet to oversee a win in competitive action, starting the Championship campaign with three successive draws against Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Millwall.

However, the Tigers made a handful of further additions - including Palmer - following the goalless draw with the Lions in order to re-establish their position as play-off contenders under the German's management.

Coventry City reaction as Kasey Palmer departs for Hull City

Given his popularity among the Coventry fanbase and squad, there has unsurprisingly been a number of well-wishes from those who he shared the Sky Blue jersey with across a two-year period after moving from Bristol City in June 2022.

Across his first season with the club, in which Palmer recorded four goals and three assists, Mark Robins' side came agonisingly close to ending their Premier League exile, losing to Luton Town on penalties in the Championship Play-Off Final.

Last season saw the former Huddersfield Town and Swansea City man record four goals and eight assists in all competitions - which included a sublime free-kick against the Tigers - as despite falling short of the top six, the creative midfielder recorded half of his goal contributions for the season in City's remarkable run to the FA Cup Semi-Final, once again losing on penalties to Manchester United.

Kasey Palmer's 23/24 Championship Stats Total Matches Played 32 Matches Started 21 Goals 2 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes per Game 1.3 Touches per Game 40.2 Average Rating 6.96 All stats as per Sofascore

Palmer was utilised as a substitute in all of Coventry's league outings so far this campaign too, with his final goal for the club coming against Bristol City last weekend.

After finalising his move to the MKM, Palmer took to Instagram, bidding farewell to all connected with Coventry.

He stated: "SBA… it’s been a pleasure to represent this club the last few years."

"Grateful for all the support. Wishing everyone associated with the club all the best for the future. See you all soon 🩵 KP45."

Reacting to the news were the likes of Victor Torp, who replied with "All the best bro ❤️", with the likes of Josh Eccles and Milan van Ewijk commenting: "All the best brother."

Furthermore, former Sky Blues cult hero Matty Godden commented: "KP45 👏👏 what a player man 😍😍"

Kasey Palmer has already addressed Hull City supporters

However, after finalising his move to East Yorkshire after a record of nine goals and 13 assists in 75 Coventry appearances, Palmer has already addressed his new supporters, this time taking to X.

Quoting the club's official confirmation post, the attacking midfielder simply declared: "LETS GO! Up The Tigers"

Furthermore, the Lewisham-born man provided more of an in-depth assessment of how he hopes to aid Hull's aims for the remainder of the season.

He told official club media: "The owner is ambitious and the club has shown its ambition with the signings they’ve made. Hopefully, it can go in a positive way this year and we can achieve what we want to achieve."

"With my experience, it’s time to play that senior role and try to help the young lads. I’m at that stage of my career to be that influence in the dressing room."

He concluded: "I want to participate with as many goals, assists and overall performances as possible and help the team get as high as we can up the table."