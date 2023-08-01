Highlights Coventry City have agreed a €9m deal to sign striker Haji Wright from Antalyaspor, with €2m in bonuses and a 20% sell-on clause included.

Wright, who has impressed for Antalyaspor in the past two years, has earned regular call-ups for the USA national team and scored in the World Cup last year.

The signing of Wright would be a significant boost for Coventry City, who have been seeking more firepower after the departure of Viktor Gyokeres, and would pair well with Ellis Simms.

Coventry City have agreed a deal worth an initial €9m to sign striker Haji Wright from Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Who is Haji Wright?

The 25-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, has shone as the number nine for Antalyaspor in the past two years, which includes scoring 15 goals in the Super Lig last season.

Prior to that, the USA international had endured a mixed career, starting out in America before featuring for Schalke, VVV-Venlo and Sonderjyske until the moved to Turkey.

Wright’s form in the past two years have seen him earn regular call-ups for his national team, and fans may remember that he scored in the World Cup as the USA were knocked out by the Netherlands last year.

Coventry City agree fee for Haji Wright

Now, it appears Wright could be on the move, as journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu claimed that the Sky Blues had agreed an initial €9m for the player.

He adds that €2m in bonuses are part of the deal, whilst Antalyaspor will have a 20% sell-on for Wright’s next move.

Clearly, this would be a massive signing for Mark Robins, and a statement of intent from owner Doug King, who is looking to back the boss as much as possible after the side lost the play-off final against Luton at Wembley a few months ago.

Do Coventry need Haji Wright?

Obviously, bringing in more firepower has been the priority for Coventry during this transfer window, after the influential Viktor Gyokeres moved to Sporting CP for around £20m.

The signing of Ellis Simms was a positive one, but the former Everton man is a different type of player to the Swedish international, and he may not replace the goals. So, it always made sense to share the burden, and the prospect of Wright partnering Simms is one that should really excite fans.

At 6’3”, Wright has the power to cope with the Championship, and he is also very quick. So, combined with Simms, the duo should have plenty of qualities that make them hard to mark.

Either way though, most would have expected a new striker to arrive this summer after Simms, and Wright would seem to be a real coup given his pedigree.

Coventry City summer transfer plans

Even after Gyokeres’ departure, this would be a significant outlay for Coventry, but fans will know that another prized asset could be on the way.

Gustavo Hamer is the subject of interest from other clubs, and with the midfielder entering the final year of his contract, a summer move is on the cards.

That would be another big sale though, so Coventry should be in a position to splash the cash, and the recruitment team deserve credit for getting deals in place. It’s been a very busy summer so far, but fans will surely be pleased with how the squad is looking, particularly if they can add Wright, who had been linked with Rangers earlier this summer.

Robins’ side start their season with a game at Leicester City this weekend.