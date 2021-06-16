Coventry City will be hoping for a productive summer ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Having secured a comfortable mid-table finish in the Championship last season, the Sky Blues will no doubt be looking to build on that next during the coming campaign.

That may well mean they will be looking to strengthen their squad in the market, although there will still be members of their current squad with important parts to play next time around.

So here, we’ve given you one question about each member of Coventry’s current crop of players, to prove your knowledge about the Sky Blues’ side.

Coventry City quiz: One question about every player in the Sky Blues' first-team - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 26 Who did Marko Marosi join Coventry from? Doncaster Fleetwood MK Dons Wigan