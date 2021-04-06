Coventry City quiz: How much do you know about these past and present Sky Blues bosses – Can you get 15/15?

Coventry City have plenty of work to do between now and the end of the season.

After securing promotion from League One last term it was always likely that they would face a battle to avoid relegation back to the third tier this time around.

That certainly seems to be the case with the Sky Blues being dragged back into the relegation mix.

Mark Robins has a big job on his hands if he’s to guide the club to safety, but if he can pull it off then there’s no doubt that he’ll deserve plenty of plaudits.

Robins has been a real success compared to some previous managers, but how much do you know about these past and present bosses?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

