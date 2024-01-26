Highlights Midfielder Callum O'Hare is expected to stay at Coventry City this month unless the club receives a significant offer.

O'Hare's contract is set to expire in the summer, and other clubs, including Leicester City, are interested in him.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future, there is a belief that O'Hare will remain at Coventry in January.

Pundit Carlton Palmer says he expects midfielder Callum O'Hare to remain at Coventry City this month.

O'Hare recently returned to fitness after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, and he has starred for the Sky Blues since making his comeback, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has played a crucial role in Coventry's recent upturn in form, with Mark Robins' side going unbeaten in their last nine league games to move up to sixth in the Championship table.

However, O'Hare's contract at the CBS Arena is due to expire in the summer, and the Sky Blues could be vulnerable to losing him, with Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse revealing that Leicester City, Southampton, Burnley and La Liga clubs are all keeping tabs, but they are more likely to make a move in the summer than in January.

Robins confirmed that O'Hare has been offered a new contract at Coventry, but he admitted that the midfielder's future is out of his hands.

"Look, everyone knows that Callum is out of contract and there’s a lot of speculation around it, and that will continue until he makes his decision public. But the truth of it is he’s been offered a contract, and a really good contract at that. He is free to determine what’s best for his future and at the end of the day that’s it as far as I am concerned," Robins told Coventry Live.

Palmer: O'Hare will remain at Coventry in January

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer says he believes O'Hare will stay with the Sky Blues this month unless the club receive a sizeable offer for his services.

"Speculation continues to circle around Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare," Palmer said.

"There is no coincidence about that with his contract up at the end of the season, and he is yet to sign a new deal at Coventry.

"Leicester are the latest club to be interested in O'Hare as a possible replacement for Cesare Casadei, who was recalled by his parent club Chelsea recently.

"O'Hare scored twice and had an impressive game against Leicester recently in the derby game.

"It would be a controversial move for O'Hare, but one that I am sure would interest him given the way Leicester are going in the Championship and looking likely to win the league and return back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

"I don't see O'Hare going anywhere in the transfer window unless Coventry get a huge offer for the player, and who is going to do that given that the player will be out of contract in the summer?"

Coventry must keep hold of Callum O'Hare this month

Coventry will be desperately hoping that O'Hare is still at the club beyond the closure of the January transfer window next week.

It was a tough start to the season for the Sky Blues following the departure of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, but it is no coincidence that Robins' men have found their form since O'Hare's return from injury.

O'Hare has been outstanding in recent weeks, and as his list of suitors increases, it would be a huge blow for Coventry if he was to depart.

The midfielder's long-term future at the CBS Arena is uncertain as he enters the final six months of his contract, but it is difficult to disagree with Palmer that he will remain at the club this month.