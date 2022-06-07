Coventry City provide update over potential player sale

Coventry City will have to fight off plenty of potential suitors over the summer transfer window, with three players all attracting interest.

The trio of Viktor Gyokeres, Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare are likely to have teams from around the EFL and even in the Premier League sniffing round them – and it means that they will have to work hard to keep hold of them.

If big offers come in though and if the player’s heads are turned, then they may struggle to keep them beyond the window. However, according to a report from the Coventry Telegraph, the Sky Blues are hopeful that they might sneakily be able to hold onto all three of them to allow the side to have another go at pushing for Championship promotion next season.

It’s no surprise that any of them have interest in them though. Viktor Gyokeres has taken the league by storm since his permanent switch to Coventry, firing in 17 goals in 45 league games during his first full campaign. Now, with teams looking to bolster their attack, he is unsurprisingly on the radar of a few other Championship teams.

Fulham are giving him the chance to potentially try his luck in the top flight, while Middlesbrough want him as part of their push for the play-offs next year.

As for Hamer, he has been impressive in the middle of the field for a few seasons now. It seems as though there could be even more offers for his services during this offseason too, with teams in Scotland and the Premier League ready to swoop.

Finally, O’Hare has already claimed he won’t be departing the Sky Blues this transfer window but with interest from Norwich and Tottenham, there is every chance that he could be tempted away still.

It means that Mark Robins certainly will have to juggle plenty of offers and interest this summer as he bids to keep three of his best players at the club. However, according to the Coventry Telegraph, it appears as though the side are quietly hoping to try and keep the three of them and intend to hold onto them as best they can unless a big money offer comes in.

That’s a real possibility – but it will be good news for Sky Blues fans to hear they won’t let the trio go without a fight.

The Verdict

When a side like Coventry has as successful a campaign as they had – and look as solid as they did – it’s no surprise to see plenty of their main players attracting interest.

With teams looking to mount promotion pushes or strengthen their sides going into the Premier League, there will be plenty of suitors who feel they can add some of the Sky Blues’ players to their ranks and get a reasonable deal for them. Mark Robins though won’t be keen to see them depart.

If they can hold on to even just two of them, then it will likely be seen as a success. It would also be a surprise to see the transfer window pass by without big offers coming in for probably all three of the trio over the course of the offseason – especially considering that some of the teams interested are from the Premier League.

Hamer has been interesting teams for years, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him be the player the leaves during the offseason. Gyokeres has only just joined, so it would be a shame to see him leave so soon and O’Hare has seemingly quashed any worries or rumours by admitting he will stay with the club this window.