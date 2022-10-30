Coventry City provide latest update on fixture with Blackburn Rovers amid off-field issues

Coventry City have confirmed that that they still don’t know where Tuesday night’s fixture against Blackburn Rovers will be played.

It’s been well documented that the company which owns the CBS Arena has entered administration and that has put doubt as to whether the Championship game will go ahead.

Reports earlier this week revealed that the Sky Blues have been exploring other venues to hold the game and further claims were made this morning to state that playing at Walsall’s ground is a possibility.

And, in a an update to fans, Coventry revealed on social media that they are still in discussions with all the parties about whether they can play at home.

Whilst it’s not down to the club, it would be another big blow for Mark Robins, who has already seen his side play three more games on the road than at the CBS Arena due to postponements earlier in the campaign.

A 2-1 reverse against Blackpool last time out has left Coventry sitting in 22nd position, with goal difference keeping them in the relegation zone.

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good to see the club are providing updates to supporters as they need to be kept in the loop given the game is in a matter of days.

Of course, you have sympathy for Coventry as this isn’t their fault but it’s quite a ridiculous situation that a Championship fixture is taking place in two days and we still don’t know where it will be played.

So, we await further updates and hopefully for all concerned it will still go ahead in Coventry.

