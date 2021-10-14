Coventry City prioritising duo’s January departures

Coventry City are aiming to try and find new potential clubs for both Wesley Jobello and Marcel Hilssner ahead of the January transfer window, according to Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are thought to have attempted to try and get moves for both Jobello and Hilssner during the summer transfer window. However, in the end, Coventry were unable to find the right destination for either player and they have continued to remain with the club.

Jobello and Hilssner remain far down the pecking order at Coventry under Mark Robins, and the duo are unlikely to be handed any game time in the Sky Blues’ first team this season before the January transfer window comes around.

The pair do not have too much longer left to run on their current deals with the Sky Blues. Jobello’s current deal is set to expire in the summer, while Hilssner has slightly longer left to run on his contract with him having another year-and-a-half left to go.

According to the latest update from Coventry Live, the Sky Blues are once again going to try and prioritise finding a new home for both Jobello and Hilssner in the winter window. That comes with both players now firmly in the surplus to requirements category.

The verdict

This will not come as a major surprise to anyone really and it is the right decision by Coventry to try and get new homes for both Jobello and Hilssner sorted out ahead of the January transfer window.

It would not be preferable for Jobello and Hilssner to spend any more time as far down the pecking order as they are with the Sky Blues under Robins. They will both likely be itching to move away from the club and get a new challenge to get their careers back on track.

Considering Coventry’s form so far this season, it is not like the pair can have any major complaints about not being in the side. Robins rightly has the full backing from the club to make transfer decisions following the excellent work he has done with the Sky Blues.

The hope will be that takers emerge in January for both Jobello and Hilssner. However, if no one comes in for the par then the Sky Blues might want to consider parting ways with them by the way of a mutual agreement to terminate their respective contracts.