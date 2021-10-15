Coventry City prediction emerges from Sky Sports pundit as Blackburn Rovers clash looms

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Coventry City will be able to maintain their momentum by securing all three points from their trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Blackburn head into the game aiming to bounce back from the back-to-back defeats they suffered at Huddersfield Town and Blackpool ahead of the international break.

Those two results somewhat dented what has been a positive start to the campaign for Rovers, with them inspired by the form of Ben Brereton Diaz.

However, Blackburn are now going to have to contend without their talisman due to him being on international duty still with Chile.

While Rovers also have a series of other injury and illness issues within their squad that is going to potentially impact on the team that Tony Mowbray can select here.

Coventry, meanwhile, head into the game in an excellent place really with the Sky Blues having managed to secure an impressive 4-1 win against Fulham last time out.

That performance was an emphatic response to them suffering a 5-0 defeat at Luton Town in their previous fixture.

The win against Fulham lifted Mark Robins’ side up into third place in the Championship table and they will be aiming to continue their momentum and keep picking up three points on a regular basis to sustain their unexpected promotion challenge.

Have Blackburn Rovers had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Barnsley? Higher Lower

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Coventry would have too much for Blackburn at Ewood Park and he is backing the Sky Blues to come out of the game with another three points in a 2-1 win.

The verdict

You can see Prutton being right in his prediction here that Coventry might just have too much momentum for Blackburn to deal with when the two sides face each other at Ewood Park on Saturday.

It is difficult to see Robins’ side slipping up at the moment, but that defeat at Luton is a reminder that anything can still happen if they get too complacent.

Rovers are facing the prospect of being far from full strength against the Sky Blues. That is a daunting proposition when they are taking on a side that have a lot of momentum right now given their excellent form so far this term.

It is therefore difficult to see them being able to resist Coventry’s momentum, but Rovers have shown that they are capable of pulling off some great results themselves this term so far so you should not discount them from any fixture.