Coventry City continued their impressive run of results with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

Three wins and a draw from five games is no mean feat in the Championship with the solitary loss, at the hands of Ipswich Town, not being embarrassing in the slightest.

Next up is a mid-week game under the lights, that will see Russell Martin’s Southampton visit the CBS Arena, and here is FLW’s predicted lineup.

GK: Brad Collins

If it ain't broke don’t fix it feels like a very applicable phrase here and so goalkeeper Brad Collins is one of a number of players to keep his place.

He may not have been Coventry City’s number one at the start of the season, or even at the start of last month, but he certainly is now.

LB: Jake Bidwell

Jake Bidwell is another player who has spent time watching on from the sidelines, this being due to a change of system from Mark Robins.

With a traditional four-at-the-back formation returning to this Coventry side, Bidwell does too.

CB: Liam Kitching

Liam Kitching has played every minute of the last seven games dating back to the day before Halloween, showing just how integral he is to the Sky Blues’ backline.

CB: Bobby Thomas

His partner meanwhile has appeared in all but two Championship outings so far this campaign, neither of which Coventry won in his absence.

Bobby Thomas is the man in question and it wasn’t his best game against Birmingham City, as he lost the most duels with a whopping nine, but he is here to stay either way.

RB: Milan van Ewijk

Assisting the second of the two goals against Wayne Rooney’s side was Dutchman Milan van Ewijk.

He has a knack for pushing further up the pitch than his fellow defenders and yet he is as solid as a rock when called into action going backwards as well.

Milan van Ewijk's 2023/24 statistics, as per WhoScored Appearances 16 Minutes Played 1,080 Goals 1 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 5

CM: Ben Sheaf

Moving up into midfield now and in the absence of both Liam Kelly and Callum McFadzean, Ben Sheaf has taken on the Coventry armband.

Sheaf is Mr. Reliable and it must be a treat to play alongside him.

CM: Josh Eccles

Partnering Sheaf in the past has been Josh Eccles, take the 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle for example.

He was taken off at half-time against Ipswich Town before then being replaced altogether by Jamie Allen in the last outing, but Eccles is back in the mix now.

LW: Yasin Ayari

The second personnel change comes into effect here, as does the formation shift too.

Young Swede Yasin Ayari was also withdrawn at half-time at Portman Road but he will be reinstated on the left wing.

AM: Callum O’Hare

Callum O’Hare is the man of the moment for Coventry having scored both goals in the Birmingham win.

Given the injury struggles that he has been faced with, everyone involved with the club was delighted for him and his brace and this advanced role in a 4-2-3-1 can only add to his attacking influence.

RW: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Van Ewijk assisted O’Hare's second but not before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto helped him to open the scoring.

This was only the second goal contribution for the Japanese international, who arrived in the summer from Belgium, but there have always been signs of brilliance present.

ST: Haji Wright

Finally then to the man leading the line and FLW predicts it to change again.

Matty Godden was absent from the Friday night victory as his wife was giving birth whilst Ellis Simms started upfront and flattered to deceive. USMNT striker Haji Wright meanwhile was on the left wing and if Ayari is to come back in, then Wright can return to the very top of the pitch with Simms making way.