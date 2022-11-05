Coventry City potentially set to be subject of takeover bid as interested party prepares offer

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is planning to purchase Coventry City for a cut-price deal after being named preferred bidder of the CBS Arena, according to the Daily Mail.

The British businessman has been out of football since he agreed to sell the Magpies in October following a turbulent time at St James’ Park, where he was the subject of considerable criticism.

It looked as though he was in with a chance of buying Derby County earlier this year following their fall into administration – but Chris Kirchner and then David Clowes were named preferred bidders ahead of him with the latter finally taking control of the Rams in the summer.

With that, it was unclear whether he would venture into the sport again, though his £300m takeover deal with Newcastle’s current owners means he isn’t likely to be short of funds if he made an approach for the Sky Blues.

He also stood down as a director of Frasers Group earlier this year, potentially handing him more time to look after the Midlands side.

Earlier this week, Coventry Live believed Ashley was only interested in purchasing the club’s stadium and not the club, but the Daily Mail believes he’s preparing an offer to take control of Mark Robins’ side.

The Verdict:

SISU have endured a mixed time at the club – but some supporters may feel it’s the right time for the club to move on from its current owners and look to make a fresh start.

Now they have the ingredients needed to push on, they need someone who’s going to come in and invest the money needed to ensure they continue to thrive in the second tier of English football.

With Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gustavo Hamer at their disposal, they have some of the players needed to be pushing at the top end of the division and you have to wonder whether SISU will stifle that.

In fairness to their current shareholders, they have held firm on the likes of Gyokeres, O’Hare and Hamer, but Dominic Hyam was sold in the summer and it’s not as if they invested a huge amount in the summer.

You could even argue that their squad hasn’t been strengthened following the summer window and that’s disappointing for Robins because he has earned the squad to spend a bit of money in the transfer market.

Their lack of home games at the start of the season will have had an effect on their finances – but investment is needed in January.