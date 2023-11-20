Following his heroics of the previous two seasons, Coventry City supporters have been missing their former talisman Viktor Gyokeres more than ever - especially as their club struggles to put a run of winning games together in the Championship.

But one of the Sky Blues' more well-known fans was lucky enough to bump into the Swedish goalscorer in the form of Tom Grennan, who has certainly made his love for the club known.

Why is Tom Grennan a Coventry City fan?

Despite being born in Bedford, Grennan's mother is from the Coventry suburb of Canley and his manager is also a City fan, which is where his support for the club comes from having admitted to only really following the club since 2018.

And since he has become a household name in the world of music, which has included two UK chart-topping albums, Grennan has made his love for the club very much known in the public domain.

That included bringing City attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare on stage with him in the summer of 2022 at Radio 1's Big Weekend, which took place in Coventry, and he also paid for a superfan from South America's travel to watch the club at Wembley in the play-off final last season against Luton Town.

And on Monday, he just so happened to come face-to-face with Coventry's record sale in the form of Gyokeres, who of course left in the summer for Sporting CP of Portugal in a £20 million deal after his prolific scoring since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Grennan posted a tweet on Monday morning, explaining that whilst in Stockholm, he had bumped into Gyokeres at a gym, sharing an image of the two together.

Gyokeres is currently in his home nation on international duty after Sweden defeated Estonia 2-0 in a EURO 2024 qualifying match, although it was a meaningless contest as the Scandinavian nation cannot qualify for the tournament now.

Starting up-front on Sunday evening, Gyokeres did not find the back of the net, but his form at his new club has been what you would expect of such a prolific goalscorer.

How is Viktor Gyokeres getting on at Sporting CP?

Whilst the overall quality of the Portuguese top flight can be questioned, Sporting are among a number of top quality outfits at that level along with Porto and Benfica.

And Gyokeres has settled in extremely well to his new life in Lisbon, where he finds himself joint-second in the top scorer rankings in the the Liga Portugal.

Gyokeres has netted seven times in that division from his first 10 matches, and his three assists also mean that he is averaging a goal contribution a game in the league, and he's also netted a hat-trick against Farense in the Allianz Cup.

The 25-year-old is also playing in the UEFA Europa League, and he's already scored twice in his three outings in that competition, showing that he was more-than ready for the step up to a top flight division and also into Europe.