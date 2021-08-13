Coventry City poised to finalise deal for Chelsea player

Coventry City have agreed a deal to sign Jake Clarke-Salter on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The defender has been highly-rated at Stamford Bridge over the years, starring for the Blues’ youth teams earlier in his career.

However, he has obviously found it very tough to get near the first-team, so his game time in recent season has come out on loan, with the centre-back having spells with Sunderland and Birmingham City among others.

And, it appears he will be on the move again, with Football Insider revealing that the Sky Blues are poised to bring the 23-year-old to the Midlands.

They state that Mark Robins’ side have seen off competition from clubs in the Championship and from Europe to land the player, with a deal seemingly imminent.

For Clarke-Salter, it will give him the chance to get regular minutes after featuring in 29 league games for Birmingham across the past two seasons and he will hope to force his way into Coventry’s defence moving forward.

Providing it all goes through as expected, he could make his debut against Blackpool in the week.

Does the Ricoh Arena have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Elland Road Higher Lower

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business by Coventry as they are probably a defender short, so Clarke-Salter will ensure they have enough depth in that area moving forward.

As well as that, he has qualities that should suit Robins’ style as he is a defender who is aggressive in the way he plays and capable in possession.

So, Coventry fans should be pleased by this news and the fact that they have seen off a lot of rivals to land the defender shows that it’s a coup for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.