Coventry City poised to finalise deal for attacker

Coventry City are expected to bring in Danny Cashman on a free transfer after the forward agreed a three-year deal with the club.

The 20-year-old is a free agent after leaving Brighton following his deal expiring with the Premier League side in the summer.

And, Football Insider have now stated that a move to the Sky Blues is on the cards, with their update claiming that terms have been agreed with the player, who will sign a contract until 2024.

Interestingly, the report also states that the immediate plan for Cashman is for him to be loaned out, with a move to League Two Rochdale lined up for the youngster.

That will give him the chance to get regular minutes before trying to force his way into Mark Robins’ side ahead of the 22/23 campaign.

This will be the first opportunity for Cashman to play at a professional level with his game time in recent years coming for the Seagulls U23 side. That included an impressive 12 goals and 11 assists last season.

The verdict

This seems like a smart, low-risk move for Coventry as they are bringing in a talented youngster who has the potential to get better and better.

Clearly, the step to the Championship is going to be too much for him straight away, so it makes sense to send him out on loan to Rochdale and that will give him a chance to impress on a weekly basis.

Then, it’s about reassessing the situation in 12 months time when Cashman will hope to be closer to breaking into the first-team with the Sky Blues.

