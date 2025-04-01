Coventry City are eyeing up a move for GAIS and New Zealand youth international goalkeeper Kees Sims ahead of the summer window, according to new reports in Sweden.

Sims came through the academy at lower league side Western Suburbs in his native New Zealand, and also played for Wellington Phoenix Reserves' side before a move to Swedish third-tier outfit Ljungskile SK.

He became a regular there after an injury to their main keeper, and even attracted the attention of Leicester City while making his name in Sweden, after he went on trial with the Premier League side in January 2023 but was unable to seal a move.

Sims, who has made four appearances for New Zealand's under-23 side, transferred to Allsvenskan side GAIS last January. He initially joined as back-up, but has now become their main man in-between the sticks, and could make the move to the Championship soon with the Sky Blues interested.

Kees Sims on Coventry's radar ahead of possible summer move

22-year-old Sims has featured 12 times for GAIS since his top-flight move last year, with 15 goals conceded and two clean sheets kept in that time. Eight of his appearances came in the Allsvenskan last season, but he did not play in their 2025 campaign curtain-raiser last weekend due to a head injury.

According to Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt, Sims is being tracked by Coventry ahead of this summer's transfer window alongside numerous other Championship clubs who also retain an interest in his services.

Their report states that the GAIS shot-stopper holds a British passport, which would no doubt appeal to any second-tier sides that want to make a transfer approach in the months to come. The summer window in Sweden does not open until July 8, so a waiting game will have to be played for the Sky Blues and those other interested Championship clubs if they plan to plot a move.

Sims' current contract with the Allsvenskan outfit runs until 2028, after he signed a new three-year extension to his existing deal in January ahead of the new season. Coventry and those other interested clubs are believed to have been impressed by his aggressive style of play, his ability with his feet, and quick reflexes.

Sims' potential signing makes sense for Frank Lampard

Coventry are currently making a real push for the Championship play-offs under Frank Lampard, who has been able to transform their fortunes this season and make them a serious force in the race to return to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues will need additions to their squad regardless of whether they achieve promotion or not this term, and in-between the sticks is certainly an area that needs improvement in both the short and long-term.

Championship table (4th-9th) as of April 1 # Team Pl GD Pts 4. Sunderland 39 +19 72 5. Coventry City 39 +5 59 6. West Brom 39 +13 57 7. Middlesbrough 39 +10 57 8. Bristol City 39 +7 57 9. Watford 39 -4 53

They are no strangers to exploring the Scandinavian market for goalkeepers, after Oliver Dovin was signed from Allsvenskan side Hammarby and quickly established himself as number one at the CBS Arena under both Mark Robins and Lampard in the early stages of the campaign.

Fighting for minutes behind him are Brad Collins and Ben Wilson, who have both spent time as the main keeper for Coventry over the last few seasons, but have each been unable to make the number one shirt their own.

Wilson is now 32-years-old and may look to move on this summer rather than be third-choice, while Collins may also look to leave to become the main man elsewhere at a Championship or promotion-chasing League One side. An exit for either is possible, but the Sky Blues would likely only let one of the pair go this summer.

With that said, Sims could well be a viable and exciting option for Coventry to pursue soon. He is clearly highly-rated after his time with Leicester and interest from other second-tier clubs, but his progress in Sweden over the months to come will likely determine whether any team makes a concrete approach for his services this summer.