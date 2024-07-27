Highlights Coventry City has faced heartbreak but also excitement and achievement in the last two seasons, proving their squad's quality.

Key squad members like Kasey Palmer and Jake Bidwell are set to play significant roles before leaving in the near future.

Players like Jamie Allen, Fabio Tavares, Ben Wilson, Jack Burroughs, and Ryan Howley may be departing soon as well.

The last two seasons have been filled with so many nearly moments for Mark Robins and Coventry City.

It's hard enough to feel heartbreak at Wembley, let alone in back-to-back years and in two separate competitions. Only Solihull Moors, who lost two finals at the home of English football last season, can really know what the Sky Blues have gone through.

Even though there has been such frustration, with that has come plenty of excitement and achievement. They know that their squad is good enough to challenge near the top end of the league, even if they did fall off towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Six members of the 23/24 squad officially left the club this summer: Liam Kelly, Simon Moore, Dermi Lusala, Bradley Stretton, Luis Binks and Callum O'Hare.

It's set to be a similar story next time around too, with seven players scheduled to leave the CBS Arena in less than a year's time due to expiring contracts. They will hope that, when that time rolls around, they've achieved what they couldn't quite in the previous two seasons.

Kasey Palmer

The Jamaican international played a crucial role for the side when Callum O'Hare was either absent due to injury, or when his form dipped. Now that O'Hare is gone, it's likely that Kasey Palmer is going to play a bigger part in Coventry's future.

This will be the third, and potentially, final season that the Chelsea academy graduate has played at the CBS Arena.

Jake Bidwell

The wise head, that is Jake Bidwell, is set to leave the Sky Blues next summer. He's been with them for half-a-season less than his Jamaican teammate, after arriving from Swansea City, but he has had a stellar impact.

Bidwell may not be the most impressive member of Robins' squad, but he has, nonetheless, been important.

Jamie Allen

Another brilliant contributor that will end up leaving the club in less than 365 days, if nothing changes, Jamie Allen will be remembered fondly by the Coventry faithful.

He was required and used much less by the manager in the 23/24 campaign compared to the previous one, which could signal that his time with the team may be coming to a slow end.

Fabio Tavares

One of the standout moments/games of the Portuguese winger's time as a City player is surely his off-the-bench performance against Manchester United in that FA Cup final. He had barely played at all that season, and yet he came on with half an hour to go and set up Ellis Simms' goal that started the comeback.

Coventry have an array of forward options, so how much he's going to be used in the 24/25 season is in doubt. No matter what happens, that performance will live long in the memory.

Ben Wilson

Given the recent signing of Oliver Dovin, and the fact that he was behind Bradley Collins in the goalkeeping pecking order for most of last season, the signs are pointing towards not much changing for Ben Wilson on the contract front, and him leaving at the end of it.

Jack Burroughs

The Scottish wide-midfielder/full-back was sent on loan to Lincoln City in League One for the whole of last season, which could give some indication as to what's ahead of him in his Coventry career.

But, given his position, and the system that the boss plays, chances may come up for him. As things stand though, Jack Burroughs will leave the CBS Arena for the final time next summer.

Ryan Howley

Ryan Howley, like his Scottish teammate, was also sent away temporarily last time out. His loan spell with Dundee FC in the Scottish Championship wasn't much to talk about, and his lack of involvement in the Coventry first team since last summer probably hints at a permanent departure when his contract expires at the end of next season.