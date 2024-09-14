Although the summer transfer window has only just slammed shut, there are a host of Championship players who remained at their respective clubs despite speculation.

Even though Coventry City did not complete masses of business in the window, there were some notable arrivals and departures at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

While Kasey Palmer, Callum O'Hare and Matty Godden departed the club, Mark Robins completed the signings of Jack Rudoni, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Oliver Dovin.

Such signings have already had an impact at the club and have thus cast the futures of two Coventry players into doubt.

Brad Collins

Having only signed for Coventry in the summer of 2023, the future of Brad Collins must already be in doubt considering how the start of the season has unravelled.

Collins emerged as Robins' first choice between the sticks last season, having sat on the bench for the first 15 games. However, the former Barnsley man did not feature in any of the West Midlands' Championship match day squads prior to September's international break.

The signing of Dovin from Hammarby IF could have spelled the end for Collins, who has slipped down the pecking order at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

In the Sky Blues' opening four games of the Championship season, Dovin started every game, while Ben Wilson remained on the bench. In the Carabao Cup, Collins sat on the bench in both of Coventry's wins, while Wilson started both.

Given Collins is now effectively third choice between the sticks, the 27-year-old will certainly be analysing his options, with a loan or permanent exit on the cards in January.

Brad Collins' 2023/24 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 28 Clean sheets 8 Team of the week 3 Goals conceded 33 Goals conceded per game 1.2 Saves per game 3.7 (76%) Errors leading to goals 3

Fabio Tavares

Another player who is likely to leave Coventry in January is Fabio Tavares.

The 23-year-old striker was linked with a move away from the Coventry Building Society Arena but a move never materialised. According to Football Insider, League One side, Reading, were eyeing a late loan move for the forward, who has less than a year left on his contract.

Perhaps the reason Tavares remained at the Sky Blues was because of the departure of Palmer to Hull City. While Tavares is not first choice, he adds strength in depth in the forward areas.

Since the Portuguese forward arrived from Rochdale in 2021, he has made under 30 appearances for the club. However, it must be highlighted that Tavares has been limited to mainly substitute appearances.

The 23-year-old did play a role in Coventry's famous FA Cup semi-final comeback against Manchester United last season. The forward came off the bench to tee up Ellis Simms for what was the first of three goals in a 3-3 thriller.

However, playing opportunities again seem limited for the striker and a January exit looks increasingly likely.

Fabio Tavares' 2023/24 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 5 Started 1 Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.19 Assists 1 Big chances created 2

Although their immediate futures remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Collins and Tavares must surely be eyeing a January exit considering their lack of minutes this season.

Tavares was reportedly close to leaving Coventry in the summer, with Reading interested, while Collins has dropped down the pecking order in goal.

Both situations will be worth keeping an eye on, but the exit door appears very much open for both players.