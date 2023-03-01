Coventry City player should come into Sheffield United’s thinking if Blades fail to strike new deal with Man City: Opinion

Sheffield United will be hoping that they can avoid a scrap for automatic promotion and secure a Premier League return as soon as possible.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship standings and are seven points clear of Middlesbrough in third, whilst they have a game in hand on Michael Carrick’s side.

Naturally, the Sheffield United hierarchy and recruitment team will be considering their options ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window and will be planning for life potentially back in England’s top-flight.

Given the ability he has shown and potential for continued development, the Blades might look to chase a permanent deal for the 21-year-old when his loan deal from Manchester City expires.

Evidently impressing the Sheffield United supporters, FLW’s Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse stated that he “definitely would” like to see his side try and tempt the Citizens with a bid.

However, Manchester City may still envision an exciting future for the young midfielder at the Etihad Stadium and agreeing a permanent deal might prove to be too difficult.

With Doyle and James McAtee set to return to City should no permanent deals be agreed and Sander Berge’s situation still rather uncertain, it would be no surprise if Sheffield United are keeping an eye on midfielders.

One player who could emerge on their radar is Coventry City’s Gus Hamer, who you think would only be a realistic addition if a return to the Premier League is secured.

The all-action middle of the park operator has netted five goals and provided four assists in 29 Championship appearances this season, once again proving to be a source of dependability for the Sky Blues.

Possessing an excellent range of passing, a good dribbler, tenacious out of possession and intelligent, he is a top Championship player and is perhaps deserving of an opportunity in the top-flight.

Looking at Bramall Lane as a potential destination for Hamer and it would seem to be a good fit, both from a stylistic standpoint and from a systemic perspective too.

Sheffield United play a brand of football that relies on central midfielders to take control of the midfield battle with composure and intelligence, something that Hamer shows in abundance.

Hamer will see his current deal at the CBS Arena expire in the summer of 2024, meaning that the Midlands club may see this summer as the appropriate time to cash in.

Able to operate in a holding role, a number eight or even slightly more advanced, the 25-year-old would provide Paul Heckingbottom with midfield versatility with no problems arising.

A player that has attracted interest from the Premier League in the past, it would be no real surprise if there are several top-tier clubs who cast their eyes over the 25-year-old ahead of the opening of the summer window.