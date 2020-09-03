Coventry City player set for temporary departure ahead of 2020/21 season

Coventry City youngster Jonny Ngandu could be set for a loan move to Icelandic side Keflavík ahead of the new league campaign according to Fotbolti.net.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup in 2018, but hasn’t featured much for the Sky Blues first-team.

It is also claimed that at one stage in his career, Ngandu was being targeted by Manchester United over a potential move to Old Trafford.

But for one reason or another, the move failed to materialise, and Ngandu remained with Coventry City.

The Sky Blues will be preparing for life in the Championship this coming season, after winning promotion from League One, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to conclude the 2019/20 campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Mark Robins has already signed a number of players during the summer transfer window, including Callum O’Hare, who plays in a similar position to Ngandu.

Therefore, you have to imagine that Ngandu’s first-team opportunities are going to be limited with Coventry this season, which could see him being loaned out in the near future.

Coventry take on MK Dons in the first round of the EFL Cup this weekend, before facing Bristol City in their first league game of the season, in what will be a tricky test for Mark Robins’ side.

The Verdict:

This will be the best move for both parties involved.

Ngandu isn’t going to be getting in the Coventry City starting XI next season, as Mark Robins already has a number of stronger, and more experienced options to choose from in his squad.

Therefore, it would make sense for the Sky Blues to look at loaning Ngandu out ahead of the new league campaign, as he can get the regular game time in senior football that he needs to develop as a player.

If he can impress out on loan this season, then we could see him challenging for a spot in the Coventry team next season.