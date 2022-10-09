Coventry City player reveals how Sky Blues are handling their current league position

Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf has admitted his side won’t look at the league table until the World Cup interval arrives, speaking to the Sky Blues’ media team following their 1-0 defeat against Burnley yesterday afternoon.

Mark Robins’ side are currently sitting at the bottom of the Championship table and six points adrift of safety at this stage, though they do have three games in hand over Middlesbrough who are in 21st place following a poor start to their season.

They have only played 10 league games so far this term because they had four home games postponed, with their pitch at the CBS Arena previously being deemed unsuitable to be played on.

Are you a true Coventry City fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 Who did the club sign Gary McSheffrey from the first time? Academy graduate Doncaster Rovers Birmingham City Exeter City

That has hindered their progress with the Sky Blues picking up 35 of their 64 points on their home turf last season, though they will be disappointed with their current points total regardless.

At this stage, they may be one of the favourites to spend the season down at the bottom end of the division and could even find themselves four points adrift of 23rd place by the end of today if Huddersfield Town come out on top against Hull City.

Robins’ men still have nine games to go until the World Cup arrives though – and Sheaf has revealed his side will wait until then to reassess where they are at.

He said: “It would be good if we were out of the bottom three, but we’ve spoken about looking at the league table and we won’t look at it until the winter break.

“We know not to look at it because it’s not a true reflection of how we’ve done and we’re still gathering momentum and rhythm, so we’re just taking each game as it comes, and we will assess it once the break comes and see where we are then.”

The Verdict:

They have more games to play than many others so that should give them a chance to get themselves back to where they want to be, even if they aren’t in the top half by the time the international break comes along.

As long as they are outside of the bottom three by the time the World Cup comes along though, that should give them the platform to push on and record a respectable finish.

Considering how well they did last season, it’s often easy to forget that they were only promoted to the second tier back in 2020 and have done extremely well to keep themselves afloat in the division up until this point.

If they can secure another solid finish this season, they could potentially go on to better things after that, but their success will also depend on their owners.

They will have a big task in trying to keep or secure adequate replacements for manager Robins and key players Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare, with those four important figures proving to be integral to their success last season.