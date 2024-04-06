Highlights Fulham are interested in signing attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare from Coventry City as a potential target in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with the Sky Blues at the end of the season, and looks unlikely to sign a new deal.

As well as O'Hare, the Cottagers have other potential targets they have identified for the end of the season.

That's according to a report from FootballTransfers, who say the attacking midfielder is one of three players already being considered as a potential target by the Premier League club.

O'Hare initially joined Coventry on loan from Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, before making that deal permanent around 12 months later.

Since then, he has made a total of 175 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, scoring 21 goals and providing 30 assists in that time.

Callum O'Hare Coventry City record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 40 4 7 2020/21 48 3 8 2021/22 47 5 8 2022/23 11 0 3 2023/24 29 9 4 As of 5th April 2024

Now though, it appears as though he could be on the move again at the end of this season, something Fulham are keen to take advantage of.

Fulham chasing Callum O'Hare deal

According to this latest update, Fulham have already shown an interest in O'Hare, in the lead-up to the summer window.

It is thought that the Cottagers have already spoken to the Sky Blues on more than one occasion, about the possibility of signing the 25-year-old.

As things stand, O'Hare is set to be out of contract at the CBS Arena at the end of this season. He is also said to have turned down the chance to sign a new deal with the Championship club.

That of course, means he will be available on a free transfer at the end of this season.

As well as O'Hare, Fulham are also credited with an interest in Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, who is currently on loan at West Ham, and Arsenal's Charlie Patino, who is on loan at Swansea City until the summer.

Coventry chasing promotion to the Premier League

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League in a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town in last season's play-off final, Coventry are again chasing a return to the top-flight this season.

Mark Robins' side are seventh in the Championship table as things stand. They are four points adrift of the play-offs, with games in hand on those above them.

As well as that, they have also enjoyed an excellent run to the FA Cup semi-finals, where they are due to face Manchester United at Wembley.

Before that, Coventry are next in action when they host Leeds United at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

O'Hare would be a good signing for Fulham

Completing the signing of O'Hare would surely be an excellent piece of business for Fulham if they can get it done.

It is arguably no coincidence that the run of form that has seen Coventry propel themselves into contention for the play-offs has come since O'Hare returned from injury.

That does go to highlight how good he is, suggesting he is ready for a move to the Premier League.

With the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian also out of contract at the end of this season, Fulham may need reinforcements in the attacking midfield roles as well come the summer.

O'Hare can fill that void, and to get him on a free transfer with his contract expiring would represent a bargain from a financial perspective as well.

It is also worth noting that a number of other clubs have been linked with the attacking midfielder recently. It could therefore be seen as a coup for the Cottagers, if they do win the race for his services.

With all that in mind, this does feel like a deal that could be well worth pursuing for Fulham over the course of the next few months.