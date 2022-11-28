Coventry City ownership situation hits potential snag amid Doug King’s financial agreement

William Storey is set to challenge the legality of Coventry City’s proposed sale to businessman Doug King.

According to the BBC, the British owner of energy drink company Rich Energy has the documents to prove that he was in talks to buy the club in recent weeks.

Storey claimed on social media at the weekend that his lawyers will be challenging the sale of the Sky Blues due to having signed an exclusivity agreement over negotiations to purchase the club.

The alleged agreement came on 24 October but failed to arrive at a full sale by the 7 November deadline.

While King was announced as the next owner of the club a full week later, the American claimed to have approached the current owners two weeks earlier.

Based on that claim, the approach would have come on 2 November, which falls within the exclusivity period that Storey had to negotiate with the Championship side.

It is believed that Storey’s deal failed to get over the line despite a £30 million agreement due to a lack of progress from both sides, which saw them fail to meet the completion date of 7 November.

Storey has reportedly been in contact with the EFL’s head of legal Nick Craig, asking him to not ratify the current sale agreement in place.

Coventry are currently awaiting the EFL’s approval before being able to complete the sale of the club to King.

The Verdict

This is a big unwanted distraction for Coventry, even if the club is currently inactive on the pitch due to the World Cup break.

Storey has made a big public show of this as well, which will bring unwanted attention to the club as it sorts out its ownership situation.

King’s remarks regarding the deal have now come back to haunt him, as it is only these comments that appear to have brought Storey back into the fold.

It is unclear why the Rich Energy founder was unable to close the deal, but it has been reported that he is being backed by sports investment business Origin Sports.