It has been another positive season for Coventry City in the Championship.

The Sky Blues were beaten on penalties by Luton Town in last season's play-off final, and after losing star duo Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the summer, they made a poor start to the campaign.

Coventry sat as low as 20th in the table in late November, and while they ended up missing out on the play-off places as they finished ninth, an excellent second half of the season saw them emerge as top six contenders.

The Sky Blues also enjoyed an impressive FA Cup run, and they produced a remarkable comeback as they recovered from 3-0 down against Manchester United in the semi-final at Wembley to take the game to extra time.

Coventry thought they had won it in the final minute of extra time, but Victor Torp's goal was ruled out for offside, and United went on win on penalties and progress to the final.

The Sky Blues' season may have ended in disappointment, but there is no doubt that they are a club on an upward trajectory under the ownership of Doug King.

King initially purchased 85% of Coventry last January before buying out Sisu's remaining 15% share, and he has certainly made a positive impression on supporters so far.

As King prepares for a busy summer at the CBS Arena, we looked at his net worth and how he made his money.

Doug King's source of wealth and net worth

King is the CEO of Yelo Enterprises, who produce UK-grown, farm-assured rapeseed, and according to their website, they are "contributing to improved UK food security, reduced imports and reduced food miles".

Yelo Enterprises have recently invested more than £70 million to build a state-of-the-art oilseed processing facility that generates renewable energy, and they "process nearly 15 percent of the annual UK rapeseed crop".

In addition to his role at Yelo Enterprises, King is the CEO of RMCA Capital Ltd, who are "a diversified global physical commodity training business based in Singapore", and they oversee investments of over $400 million.

Prior to his involvement with his current businesses, King graduated with a degree in mathematical engineering from Loughborough University before joining food company Cargill, where he became the head of both the UK non-grain import business and the UK grain business.

He then took over as the global head of petroleum trading at the company in 1998 before departing in 2000 to become head of global petroleum trading for Crown Resources, as well as acting as an energy marketing consultant to a large US hedge firm.

King founded Aisling Analytics in 2004 with business partner Michael Coleman, and the pair acquired the RMCA Group in 2010.

It is difficult to find an exact figure for King's net worth, but it is clear that he has built up significant wealth through his business ventures, and he has proven so far during his time as Coventry owner that he is willing to spend in the transfer market.

Doug King's future plans for Coventry City

After a season in which Coventry challenged for the play-offs and reached the FA Cup semi-final, King says he is keen to take the club to the next level, and he made no secret of his desire to win promotion to the Premier League.

"The players next year... Look, I want us to get promoted. I am an ambitious man and I look at everything properly and if we can get our squad built on from the foundations and nucleus we have today in a great way then we will get on with it. And we are on it right now, believe you me. I have got way too many calls coming my way," King told BBC CWR, quoted by Coventry Live.

"So we’re chatting about it and we’re on it, and I want to tell the Sky Blue Army and all our fans that we have been here for 15 months or so and had a couple of great experiences. We haven’t quite got to where we want to get to but we are going to try our hardest to do that.

"We took over Wembley and showed to everybody what Coventry is about, who supports Coventry and how much passion they have for it and we just want to continue to build on that and take us to the next step."