Coventry City owner looks set to take action on Viktor Gyokeres amid Everton, Fulham and Leeds United interest

Offering a new contract to Viktor Gyokeres is “high” on Coventry City owner Doug King’s list of priorities at the moment, according to yesterday’s story from Coventry Live.

The 24-year-old has recorded 17 goals and six assists in 35 league appearances this season, building on an impressive 2021/22 campaign and continuing to attract interest from elsewhere because of this.

His contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena expires in the summer of 2024 and it’s believed that he could be available for around £10m-£12m this summer with the Sky Blues probably desperate to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

However, they are planning to keep hold of him and offer him a new deal, something that will come as a blow to AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United if they succeed in their mission with the Premier League quartet believed to be keeping tabs on him.

Coventry’s King is also keen on offering fresh terms to fellow key men Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare, even though the latter is currently out for the long term.

The duo, along with Gyokeres, have been a key part of the Sky Blues’ success in recent seasons with both players also attracting interest from other teams in the past.

The Verdict:

With his deal expiring in 2024, Coventry may have benefitted from selling him last month but they may not have received a high enough offer for him.

His valuation will only continue to decrease as his deal runs down, so the Sky Blues should certainly be looking to get him tied down to a new contract before the summer transfer window.

As interest in him grows, the striker may become more and more reluctant to sign a new deal so capitalising whilst the transfer window isn’t open and offering him a deal he will find hard to refuse seems like a sensible option.

They may either have to offer him a very high wage or put a release clause in his contract though, two things the Sky Blues may be unwilling to do.

Spending sensibly in recent years, King won’t want to oversee reckless spending so a high salary for the forward may not be compatible with his principles as he looks to oversee success at the CBS Arena.

He won’t want to include a release clause either because that could limit the amount they will be able to generate for him.