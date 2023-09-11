Doug King is one of the newest owners in the EFL.

The businessman became the majority shareholder of Coventry City last November and owned 85% of the club up until January, when he purchased the remaining 15%.

Since his arrival, the Sky Blues have gone from strength to strength. King cleared all of the club's debt and watched City to fly up the league table.

An incredible run of form saw them lose just one of their last 17 outings, and a top six finish was secured. Things then looked even better for Coventry, a stalemate in the home leg of their playoff semi-final bout against Middlesbrough was followed by a slender victory at the Riverside Stadium. A single Gustavo Hamer strike sent his side to Wembley.

In the final, Luton Town opened the scoring, but Hamer was on hand yet again, and leveled the contest in dramatic fashion. A cagey close caused extra time, and then penalties, where City had to watch in despair as the Hatters achieved Premier League promotion.

It may have ended on a sour note, but Doug King had an immense impact during his first few months at the helm.

What is Doug King's net worth?

King's net worth is reportedly in the region of $400 million, which would rank him within the top half of all owners in the Championship.

As well as running his other companies, King will be committed to using this money to improve the football club, and the impact that it has on the local community.

Speaking to when he first took over, King said: “I am honoured and excited to be taking this Club forward into its next chapter. To get this deal ratified in just over six weeks and over the Christmas period was a great effort from all involved.

“Already I have been struck by the enthusiasm of Sky Blues fans, with many personally wishing me well, and I thank them for those sentiments. I am looking forward to the future of this great Club and what we can achieve together.”

What are Doug King's business interests?

As well as being involved with Coventry, King oversees two other businesses.

The first of which is Yelo Enterprises, where he is the CEO. Yelo are a sustainable farming organisation, and claim to be at the forefront of the UK food and agricultural industry, as per their website.

He also leads operations at finance company, RCMA Capital LLP.

What are Doug King's plans for Coventry City?

Doug King has had a fantastic start to life in charge of Coventry, and hopes that this is just the beginning. Despite a relatively poor start to the new season, supporters are still optimistic.

Since entering the fray, the majority shareholder has been working hard to put an end to the club's stadium troubles. Speaking to Coventry Live, King said: “Working together we want to deliver a new start, beginning with securing our home in Coventry. We know fans, and others across the region, want long-term security and the guarantee of playing football in our city. This is critical to our ambition.

“We have made it a priority – and one of our first acts as majority owners – to submit a bid to acquire the CBS Arena."

They have since agreed a deal with Frasers Group that keeps Coventry City at the CBS Arena for a further five years, but more still needs to be done.