Following their play-off final defeat to Luton Town last month, Coventry City could end up being raided for their top stars Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres due to their contract situations - but there could be more issues than that.

The Sky Blues' recruitment has been pretty good for a number of years but it looks as though their defence needs a complete and utter overhaul, with the likes of Fankaty Dabo and Michael Rose being released and all four loanees heading back to their parent clubs.

Just Kyle McFadzean remains in the middle of defence whilst at wing-back, Jake Bidwell on the left is complemented by untested youngster Josh Reid, and on the other side there is Josh Eccles and Jack Burroughs to choose from.

Considering Brooke Norton-Cuffy was brought in for the second half of last season from Arsenal, it isn't a surprise to see Mark Robins target a right wing-back yet again this summer, and according to Dutch journalist Sander de Vries from the Leeuwarder Courant, Coventry have had a bid rejected for Heerenveen's Milan van Ewijk.

Their interest was first reported a number of weeks ago, but since then both Belgian outfit Anderlecht and the Sky Blues have tabled offers that have been refused, and currently there are no negotiations said to be occurring for the 21-year-old's services.

Who is Milan van Ewijk?

Having spent time in Feyenoord's academy as a youngster, Van Ewijk was plucked from amateur club Excelsior Maassluis in 2019 by ADO Den Haag, who gave the defender his first taste of professional football as a teenager.

In 2021, Van Ewijk joined Heerenveen for around the €600,000 mark, and in his two years at the club he's played 67 times, scoring seven goals.

During the 2022-23 season, Van Ewijk alternated between playing as a wing-back and a right-back, featuring 40 times in all competitions with six goals and three assists to his name.

Since arriving at Heerenveen as well, Van Ewijk has become a Netherlands under-21 international, appearing five times so far and is in their squad for the upcoming under-21's European Championships.

What is Milan van Ewijk's situation at Heerenveen?

When arriving at Heerenveen in 2021, Van Ewijk penned a four-year contract at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

That means he has two years remaining on his deal and if Coventry are desperately keen to land his services, then they are going to have to up their offer in order to tempt the Dutch side to cash in.

And despite the FA's new work permit rules relaxing the restrictions on foreign signings for EFL clubs, Van Ewijk would qualify for a permit anyway under the previous guidelines, meaning if signed he would not take up an extra slot.