Currently on the search for a new permanent manager, Championship strugglers Coventry City will be looking to put their troubling start to the season behind them.

Chairman Doug King relieved long-time manager Mark Robins of his managerial duties earlier this month, a decision he claims was out of his hands, putting it down to Robins' unworkable relationship with former assistant Adi Viveash.

Regardless of the motivations for this managerial vacancy, it represents a crossroads for the West-Midlands side, as the new gaffer elect will be tasked with reinvigorating a once play-off-chasing side who have plateaued considerably in the past six months.

One player who exemplifies The Sky Blues' falling fortunes is star striker Ellis Simms - the 23-year-old scoring just three goals so far this campaign, after last year's eventual haul of 19.

Ellis Simms - Goal record while playing for Championship teams (as per Transfermarkt) Season Team Minutes played League Goals Cup Goals Total Minutes per goal 22/23 Sunderland 1,353 7 0 7 193' 23/24 Coventry City 3,210 13 6 19 169' 24/25 Coventry City 696 2 1 3 232'

Whoever is to take the post must surely highlight Simms' diminishing returns as a top priority if they are to rediscover the promotion chasing form of last year.

The huge potential of Ellis Simms

An extraordinary goalscorer at youth level, Simms spent the majority of his teens at the academies of both Manchester City and Everton.

It was with the Toffees that Oldham-born Simms would catch the eye of presumably every scout in the country, scoring 32 goals in 21 games in the U18 Premier League.

Like so many at that age, it transpires that his physical advantages in youth football disappeared upon arrival in the Premier League, the striker scoring just once in 12 top-flight appearances.

Huge potential withstanding, Simms has since been patiently plying his trade across the EFL and SPL, proving an accomplished goalscorer for Blackpool, Hearts, Sunderland and, of course, Coventry.

Standing at 6'3", with a proportional frame, Simms is an extremely effective target man on his day. However, when out of form, he can cut a languid and unenthused figure, frustrating fans and teammates alike.

Earlier this calendar year, it appeared as though the former Everton man was finally making a true name for himself in the English game, as he shared the 2023-24 FA Cup golden boot with Sammie Szmodics.

His six goals, all televised, almost earned Cov an historic place in the final. These high profile performances, including a brace against Wolves and a goal at Wembley against eventual winners Manchester United, sparked reported Premier League interest for Simms. If true, given his middling form this campaign, the club may regret not cashing in while the striker's stock was high.

Lampard, Keane or other - The next manager must get more out of Simms

Not to disparage the respectable playing career of Mark Robins, the likely candidates to succeed him will undoubtedly excite Simms.

Frank Lampard and Robbie Keane are both hotly tipped as favourites for the job. While the managerial credentials of either can be a topic of much debate, the fact that the pair have over 300 Premier League goals between them means that Coventry's No.9 will likely receive some first-class goalscoring tutelage from his new boss.

Having said this, the appointment of Lampard may bring mixed feelings, as it was the former Everton manager who recalled Simms from a positive Sunderland-loan despite having no concrete intention of using him. Lampard awarded the young forward just 15 top-flight minutes before being sacked in late January.

Regardless of who picks up the vacancy, they must seek to emulate the good times of last season. A free-scoring Simms will undoubtedly bring about rising fortunes for the club, and perhaps the man believed best suited to achieve this may inform Doug King's decision.