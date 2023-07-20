It is an interesting summer for Coventry City after the Sky Blues were defeated in the Championship play-off final, with the Sky Blues already waving goodbye to an extremely important figure in Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker finished the second tier campaign as the division's second-highest scorer whilst he topped the assist chart, however, his link-up play, dribbling ability and out of possession work also contributed towards Gyokeres shining as one of the Championship's top performers.

Gus Hamer was equally as influential for the Midlands club last season, with the 26-year-old chipping in with 11 goals and 10 assists in the 2022/23 Championship campaign, proving to be of Premier League quality throughout.

Like the eyes on Gyokeres before his move to Sporting CP was confirmed, Hamer is also a name on the lists of several top-flight clubs this summer, and for the Sky Blues, it will not come as much of a surprise whatsoever.

What is the latest on Burnley's interest in Coventry City midfielder Gus Hamer and who else is interested?

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Coventry have rejected an approach from Burnley, with the newly-promoted Premier League outfit offering £8 million plus two players in exchange for the 26-year-old.

The report has revealed that Luke McNally, who spent a successful second half of the season at the CBS Arena last year, as well as Bobby Thomas, are the two players that Burnley have offered the Sky Blues.

TEAMtalk's update on Hamer's situation has stated that Coventry are instead holding out for a £15 million fee for the player whose current deal at the Midlands club expires next summer.

As per a Daily Mail report from earlier in the month, Fulham are providing Burnley with Premier League competition for the exciting midfield operator, whilst Championship club Leeds United also hold a strong interest in the Brazilian.

Which Arsenal starlet should Coventry City target as a Gus Hamer replacement if Burnley complete swoop?

When considering the impact that Hamer had last season, and perhaps stretching that across to the past two campaigns, it will be no mean feat replacing him, even when you consider the sum of money they may have to play with.

Hamer ticked the vast majority of boxes there are to tick from a number eight, both in and out of possession, and one player that should be at least considered in Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino.

The exciting youngster could be available on a permanent deal this summer and when considering how high his ceiling is, then getting him in at this stage makes a lot of sense.

A fantastic ball carrier who links the player very well, as evidenced last season during his time in the Championship with Blackpool, he has a wand of a left foot and has the vision to match.

As alluded to above, he operated at second tier level last season at Bloomfield Road, so adapting to the Championship is unlikely to be much of a problem.

When you look at how the Sky Blues operate under the stewardship of Mark Robins, then you get an even stronger feeling that the CBS Arena would be an ideal destination for the 19-year-old. Not only do they place high emphasis on recruiting central players who are technically-gifted, there is also a need to play through the thirds with precision and pace, which is exactly the kind of service that Patino provides.

A player already at Championship level and could be available for a fairly reasonable fee, this would be a fantastic deal for Coventry to complete if Hamer does end up signing for Burnley.