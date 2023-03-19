With Jake Clarke-Salter returning to Chelsea last summer following the end of his loan deal, Coventry City looked like they had a tough task replacing him at left centre-back.

However, having snapped up Manchester City defender Callum Doyle for the season, he has gone on to prove a more than adequate replacement.

Indeed, the 19-year-old has made 33 Championship appearances to date and has become a key part of Mark Robins' defence as the Sky Blues chase down a play-off place.

Naturally, with a loan player doing well, the conversation about them returning next season arises, and the question was put to Doyle himself recently.

Indeed, on the topic of potentially returning to the club on loan next season, Doyle told CoventryLive: "I feel it’s too early to say really. I don’t want to look too far in the future but if Coventry came in for me again I wouldn’t say no to it."

“I’d be open to it because I have really enjoyed my time here so far, but I don’t really want to look too far into the future.

"We have a task to get into the play-offs at the moment, so that’s the priority.”

After those comments, surely Coventry City have to put in a call to Manchester City ahead of the summer.

Of course, City will want to see their prospect progress, but if we're being honest, Doyle is certainly not ready for first-team football at the Etihad Stadium just yet, so another loan deal next season is likely.

One suspects that at this stage, game time in the Premier League would be very hard to come by for Doyle, and so a loan to a top Championship side is likely on the cards.

If, indeed, they don't go up via the play-offs, Coventry surely qualify as such, and would be a great place for him to continue to progress.

Furthermore, Mark Robins would be a brilliant pair of hands to put the 19-year-old's development in for another season.

Not only is the Sky Blues boss a big fan of the player, he is well aware of the areas in which he needs to improve, judging by his recent comments.

Robins recently told CoventryLive: "I think he’s a really talented player who has everything he needs to have a brilliant career in the game."

“Technically, he’s very, very good and he’s learning the other bits and pieces.

"There’s clearly more work to be done and that will determine where he will end up playing the majority of his career. But he’s at a brilliant football club.

"They have great coaches there as well, and done a great job with him so we have been the beneficiaries of his talents this year."

Indeed, then, with those Robins comments in mind, and Callum Doyle's, too, it would make complete sense for Coventry City to pick up the phone to Manchester City.

If indeed the Citizens plan to loan out Doyle once again next season, there is surely no better place for him than working under Mark Robins with the Sky Blues.