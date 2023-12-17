Highlights Coventry City needs to act quickly and decisively in the January transfer window to strengthen their midfield and avoid negative impacts on the team.

Keeping Callum O'Hare, one of the most talented players in the division, is crucial for Coventry's promotion push and they should prioritize signing a new deal with him.

If Coventry fails to secure O'Hare's contract by the end of January, they may need to consider selling him to avoid losing him as a free agent, but keeping him should be their top priority.

The January transfer window will provide Championship clubs with the chance to make changes and improvements to their first team squads.

This may prove a crucial period for Coventry City in their bid to gain ground on their promotion rivals.

The Sky Blues have made an underwhelming start to the new campaign, with the team failing to maintain the same competitive level that earned them a fifth place finish last year.

Mark Robins’ side is starting to find its form again in recent weeks, but the gap to the play-off places is still quite wide.

Coventry may look to bring in a couple of fresh faces in the winter window in order to help bridge that gap to the top six.

However, there are ways in which the January window could prove a disaster for the Championship side.

Here we look at two transfer scenarios the club absolutely must avoid when the market re-opens in the new year…

Don’t drag their feet on a new midfielder

One of Coventry’s priority positions to strengthen should be seen as midfield.

The team is looking a little light in quality in that area, and a couple of injuries could really have a negative impact on the team.

This is especially the case given one of their backup options is a 33-year-old Liam Kelly that is now beyond his very best.

If Coventry are to bring in some fresh faces in January then they need to act quickly and decisively.

They have had multiple months to plan ahead and scout potential arrivals, so should already know one or two possible mid-season signings they could make.

If Doug King is going to put his money where his mouth is and invest in improving the first team squad, then the club needs to be ready and prepared to bring their identified transfer targets in early, instead of waiting until the end of the window to strike.

Those extra few weeks could prove very important and could even make a difference in their pursuit of a top six finish.

Coventry City midfield options Age 2023-24 appearances (as of 14/12/2023) Josh Eccles 23 20 Ben Sheaf 25 15 Jamie Allen 28 13 Kasey Palmer 27 7 Liam Kelly 33 8 Callum O'Hare 25 8 Yasin Ayari 20 13

Keeping Callum O’Hare is key

O’Hare’s return to full fitness in the last couple of weeks has been a huge boost to the club.

The playmaker is one of the most talented players in the division when he is at his best, so he could be a big difference-maker in Coventry’s promotion push.

Prior to his lengthy injury absence, the 25-year-old was linked with a departure from the CBS Arena, with Burnley showing a particularly strong interest.

It remains to be seen if the Clarets are still keen on signing the Englishman, but there is no doubt that O’Hare will have plenty of suitors soon if he can continue showing he is back to his best.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, Coventry should be doing their utmost to ensure he will sign a new deal with the club.

If he fails to agree a deal by the end of January then the Sky Blues may feel the need to cash in now rather than letting him go as a free agent, but keeping him needs to be their number one priority over the next several weeks.